Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 1

Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict Suspended Without Pay for Rest of Season for Helmet-to-Helmet Hit

Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict is facing a ban for the rest of the 2019 season for his helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday on Colts TE Jack Doyle, sources tell @mortreport. pic.twitter.com/rKwt4FVDNc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 30, 2019

The NFL handed out the longest suspension in league history for an on-field incident, banning Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict for the rest of the 2019 season for a helmet-to-helmet hit he delivered on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle on Sunday.

The vicious blow led to Burfict getting ejected in the second quarter of the Raiders’ 31-24 win.

Vontaze Burfict of the #Raiders has been suspended for the rest of the 2019 season (including the postseason) for repeatedly violating the NFL's unnecessary roughness rules. pic.twitter.com/o9pwb4xko0 — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) September 30, 2019

The NFL’s vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote a letter to Burfict on Monday explaining the ruling.

“There were no mitigating circumstances on this play,” Runyan said in the letter. “Your contact was unnecessary, flagrant and should have been avoided. For your actions, you were penalized and disqualified from the game. Following each of your previous rule violations, you were warned by me and each of the jointly-appointed officers that future violations would result in escalated accountability measures. However, you have continued to flagrantly abuse rules designated to protect yourself and your opponents from unnecessary risk.”

Time to start talking about a long-term ban for Vontaze Burfict (sound on). pic.twitter.com/oMYegAzYyc — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) September 29, 2019

The 29-year-old Burfict is certainly no stranger to being punished by the league, as he was suspended and fined 13 times during his seven seasons in Cincinnati with the Bengals. Of the 13 suspensions, two were for illegal hits.

Burfict is planning on appealing the suspension, his agent Lamont Smith told ESPN’s Josina Anderson. Smith would go to say that “the 12-game suspension is excessive and the play that triggered the suspension was a football play.”

The Raiders signed Burfict this offseason and named him a team captain. Burfict will not be paid during the suspension, per the NFL.

Steelers Slam Bengals 27-3 to Pick Up First Win of Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers got their first win of the 2019 season on Monday night, dominating the Cincinnati Bengals in every fashion in a 27-3 rout.

The Steelers defense was the star of the game and made for a long night for Bengals QB Andy Dalton, as he was sacked on 8 plays and hit a total of 12 times.

Second-year QB Mason Rudolph had an efficient game for the Steelers, completing 24-of-28 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns.

Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels shined as a versatile weapon out of the backfield, rushing for a touchdown, catching 8 passes for 57 yards and also completing three passes.

2️⃣5️⃣ | 2️⃣5️⃣ | 2️⃣5️⃣ CLUB! Jaylen Samuels joins Christian McCaffrey, Cam Newton, and Julian Edelman. pic.twitter.com/ctAR18Fwzx — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 1, 2019

Next up for the Steelers will be their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, while the winless Bengals get the Arizona Cardinals.

Breaking: California will allow college athletes to profit from endorsements, despite warnings from the NCAA that the measure will upend amateur sportshttps://t.co/TmG2uLRcxo — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 30, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON MONDAY



MLB NL WILD CARD GAME: Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals

The Nationals host the Brewers in a one-game Wild Card playoff, with a trip to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series on the line. Max Scherzer (11-7, 2.92 ERA) will be on the mound for the Nationals, while the Brewers will counter with Brandon Woodruff (11-3, 3.62 ERA).

WHEN: Tonight, 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

WNBA FINALS GAME 2: Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics

The Nationals won’t be the only show in town tonight in D.C., as the Mystics will host the Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. The Mystics won Game 1, 95-86, to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-5 championship series.

WHEN: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

