Stephen A. Smith Loses His Mind After Jets Upset Cowboys [WATCH]

Stephen A. Smith was doing Stephen A. Smith things following Dallas’ inexplicable loss to the previously-winless New York Jets.

The notorious ESPN personality filmed himself cackling maniacally and tauntingly at the team he loves to hate, the Cowboys, who have now dropped three consecutive games and appear on the verge of self-destruction.

“J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets!” Smith screamed while forcing out booming laughter, ending the 36-second clip with a facetious shriek.

“How. ‘Bout. Them. Cowboys?!”

J-E-T-S! JETS JETS JETS! pic.twitter.com/CDabN8fC4n — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 13, 2019

This is actually something of a tradition for Smith, who similarly took near-orgasmic pleasure in Dallas’ Week 5 defeat to Green Bay, after which he donned a cowboy hat to drive home his disdain.

Sorry @Cowboys’ fans. I’m know you’re hurting this morning. So I just wanted to take a few minutes to try and make ya feel better, ya hear?😀#Haaaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/tfVYIQIS7p — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 7, 2019

SAS’s Hatred for Cowboys Explained

Smith is a New York native whose favorite NFL team is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many wonder why he has such an ax to grind against all things Dallas, and the mystery lingered for years, through his rise up the Worldwide Leader’s ranks.

He finally spilled the beans during a December 2016 segment, explaining how the Cowboys and his first girlfriend — a fan of the team — are tragically intertwined, their fates forever embedded into Smith’s brain.

“I could tell you her name, doesn’t matter,” Smith said on ESPN, via 247Sports. “The truth is, she was my first girl. My first love. And I’ll never forget her for as long as I live. Normally you can point to the beauty: the hazel brown eyes, shoulder-length hair, the figure, the laughter, the good times.

“It’s undeniable when you remember Jan. 5, 1985, the day after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs — recalling that you were dumped because Tony Dorsett rushed for only 58 yards in a playoff loss.”

T.O. Laughs with Stephen A.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, a one-time member of the Cowboys (2006-08), joined in the mock party, quote-tweeting Smith’s video to revel in the 24-22 defeat at East Rutherford. Owens mercilessly trolled the club, taking particular aim at embattled head coach Jason Garrett.