Sterling Shepard Concussion Update: Golden Tate Fantasy Outlook

New York Giants leading wideout through the first five weeks of the 2019 season has seen nearly as much time on the mend as he has on the playing field.

Sterling Shepard suffered a concussion in Week 5’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, likely leaving the already shorthanded Giants receiving group grasping for bodies in time to fill out their roster by Thursday night.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Sterling Shepard Suffers Second Concussion of the Season

For the second time in 2019, New York Giants wideout Sterling Shepard has been placed in concussion protocol. Shepard’s first sustained head injury of the season came back in Week 1, causing the former Oklahoma Sooner to miss the following game, returning to action in Week 3.

Shepard’s most recent concussion seems destined to keep him out of the G-Men’s lineup for not only Week 6, but the foreseeable future.

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard has another concussion, and will likely be out a while, according to a source. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 7, 2019

A concussion is not an injury to play with, especially when it’s a player’s second in less than a month.

The fact that the Giants play on Thursday night put the wideout behind the eight ball already. It would be essentially impossible to get Shepard to clear protocol in time for the New England matchup. Even if he did, it’s probably not in the best interest of Shepard, or the Giants franchise.

Expect Shepard to miss at least two games, as New York takes a careful approach to their number one wideout’s rehab.

Golden Tate Fantasy Outlook vs. New England Patriots

Losing Shepard is a major blow to a Giants passing game that has seen its struggles since its explosion in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since the Giants 32-31 victory over the Bucs, rookie signal-caller Daniel Jones has averaged just 203.5 passing yards per game while tossing just two touchdowns to three interceptions.

New York’s second-leading receiver from the wideout position, Darius Slayton, has a grand total of just nine receptions this season. However, New York will likely look to a receiver with a meager three receptions in 2019 to fill the void left behind by Shepard.

Golden Tate made his much-awaited debut for the New York Giants in Week 5 vs. the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately for all parties involved, excluding Minnesota, things likely didn’t go as planned. New York struggled to move the ball in all facets of the game. They ended up featuring a full back at running back, taking away any threat of a run game. This allowed Minnesota to focus in on disrupting the passing lanes.

Tate was targeted six times in Week 5, but reeled in just three receptions for measly 13 receiving yards.

The good news for Tate and the Giants is that Saquon Barkley seems extremely optimistic about returning to the team’s lineup in time to face off with the Pats on Thursday night. The added threat of having arguably the best running back in your backfield will make things a lot easier for rookie quarterback Daniel Jones in Week 6.

Yet, it still may not be as easy as Golden Tate fantasy owners would like. New England has been hands-down the best defensive unit in all of football to this point of the season. The Patriots have allowed just two wideouts to eclipse 9.40 PPR fantasy points through the first five weeks of play.

Should You Start or Sit Golden Tate in Week 6?

If you’re looking for Tate to be the mid-tier WR2 you stashed him on your PPR roster to be, he simply will be no such thing in Week 6. In fact, he may not reach that point at all this season in an offense that is just missing too many pieces at the moment to let their talented weapons shine.

However, there is no debating that Tate, who has been a target machine during his career, is the most logical beneficiary of the added targets left behind by Shepard. Prior to his injury, Shepard had averaged an impressive 9.3 targets per game over the past three weeks. It’s highly likely Tate, who already saw six targets in his Giants debut, could eclipse double-digits for a Giants team hungry for playmakers.

Still, the matchup is horrendous and the offense is struggling. Tate is worthy of a flex look in multi-flex PPR formats. Besides that, the wideout should be on the majority of owners’ benches on Thursday night.

READ NEXT: Tevin Coleman Fantasy: Start or Sit 49ers RB in Week 5?