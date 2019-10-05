Tarik Cohen Among Bears Players Having a Blast in London

The Chicago Bears are living La Vida London, and it has been fun to watch. In town to play the Oakland Raiders Sunday, the Bears arrived Thursday, and have remained focused while also managing to bring some lighthearted humor into the mix.

While the most-watched element of the game is going to be Khalil Mack vs. Jon Gruden and his former team in the Raiders, the Bears visit to London has provided fans and everyone else a reminder of how many fun and unique players this team currently has. Here’s a rundown of highlights from the Bears’ London experience so far:

Khalil Mack’s London Takeover

It’s no surprise that the media swarmed Mack after the team’s first practice, and he offered up a few gems. When asked if he was going to see any of the sights while visiting, Mack responded with his usual blunt hilarity: “I mean, they might get a chance to see me,” he said to giggling reporters.

Khalil Mack vs the Raiders is a big deal … in London perhaps even bigger. pic.twitter.com/HIQlmYTKeF — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) October 4, 2019

Khalil Mack, on whether he'll see London's landmarks this week: "I mean, they might get a chance to see me." — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) October 1, 2019

A bobblehead of Mack also showed up in different locations all over the city, and fans had a great deal of fun with it.

If the NFL wants to promote the league and pique the interest of potential new fans, having a superstar like Mack in town isn’t a bad way to do it. But Mack isn’t the team’s only dynamic personality on display in London.

Tarik Cohen Showcases His Humor and Dance Skills

Apparently, the Bears’ dynamic running back had a specific goal in mind in his brief time exploring the city: to make the Queen’s Guard crack up. “I’m like Kevin Hart, Eddie Murphy,” Cohen said, explaining that his style of humor is more elevated than most. Cohen told coach Matt Nagy that he felt he had what it takes to get a smile out of the famously tight-lipped fellows. No word yet whether or not he has succeeded.

The Bears also had a dance-off between Cohen and Josh Woods to kick off their first practice. The team is clearly having fun–which is something that never seemed to emerge as much in the John Fox or Marc Trestman era as it does now under Matt Nagy.

Kyle Long’s Insight and Commentary Are Golden

One of the more fun storytellers on the Bears so far has been Kyle Long, who is back from a recent hip injury. When asked how his flight was, he replied: “In all reality, we had a 6½-hour flight and we had practice today,” he said. “It’s not like we ran a marathon, you know? I had Skittles in my seat. And they kept bringing me water. And the ladies had lovely accents.”

Kyle Long on the Bears getting revved up for practice today: “In all reality, we had a 6½-hour flight and we had practice. It’s not like we ran a marathon. I had Skittles in my seat (on the plane) and they kept bringing me water. And the ladies had lovely accents." — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) October 4, 2019

Long then outed coach Matt Nagy as the loudest snorer on the plane ride over.

Chicago Sun-Times embedded correspondent Kyle Long reports that the loudest snorer on the plane was Matt Nagy. “You didn’t have to be close,” Long says. “I was on the tarmac and heard it.” — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) October 4, 2019

The Bears guard also provided an unintentionally amusing moment when he was asked about his plans for Saturday courtesy of Bears beat writer Jason Lieser:

Me: Does the O-line have any big plans tomorrow? Kyle Long: “Yeah. We’re all gonna take a nap at the same time.” Me: [quizzical look] Kyle Long: “Separate rooms.” — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) October 4, 2019

Anthony Miller and Food Issues

A few Bears players also noted they were having a difficult time deciding what to eat. Take these tweets by wide receiver Anthony Miller:

So apparently there is none 🥴 — Anthony Miller (@AnthonyMiller_3) October 4, 2019

Lieser also noted that Charles Leno Jr. also wasn’t happy about his options overseas. “The food isn’t that great out there,” he told reporters. “The food is great here in America.”

Bears LT Charles Leno Jr. on London: "The food isn't that great out there… The food is great here in America." America, home of the turkey leg wrapped in a Cinnabon. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) October 1, 2019

Miller later added some fun videos to his story on Instagram, including his takes on British accents and his girlfriend’s taste in shoes.

The early word surrounding the game in London is that there are going to be loads of Bears fans in attendance.

Plenty of #Bears fans are already in London … and many of them are grabbing a🍺(or 5) at @BarrowBoyB near London Bridge. It’s the official Bears pub this week. I spent some time with them for stories this evening on @nbcchicago! pic.twitter.com/LbE5C6BGg2 — Mike Berman (@MikeBermanNBC) October 3, 2019

For fans around the globe, the Bears have already put on a show before the game has even started.

