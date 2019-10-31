Terrell Suggs Reveals Why He Left the Baltimore Ravens

Veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs did not want to leave Baltimore, but in the end, his heart got in the way.

According to WFAN radio host and former teammate Bart Scott, Suggs told the Ravens in the offseason, “I love this organization too much to steal from.”

“He said, ‘I’m going to go to Arizona and steal.’ Yes, swear to God,” Scott revealed on his radio show.

Suggs signed a two-year contract worth $10 million this offseason with $7 million guaranteed. The deal also included a $4-million signing bonus.

Scott claims Suggs said “I’m not going to make you pay me $7 million because that’s what the market says. I’m going to get it from Arizona.”