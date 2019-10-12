UFC Fight Night Tampa Betting Odds & Preview

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is 1-3 over her last four fights since starting off her professional career with a perfect 14-0 record. Jedrzejczyk will try to pick up a much-needed win in the main event of UFC Fight Night 161 on Saturday over Michelle Waterson.

Jedrzejczyk is a -380 favorite on the UFC odds to come out on top of this strawweight bout in Tampa Bay at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. After going 8-0 through her first eight fights in the UFC including five straight successful title defenses, Joanna Jedrzejczyk lost the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship to Rose Namajunas at UFC 217. Namajunas defeated Jedrzejczyk again at UFC 223 to solidify her spot as champion.

At UFC 231, Joanna Jedrzejczyk moved up to flyweight to fight Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship. Shevchenko won that bout, and now Jedrzejczyk returns to strawweight to fight Michelle Waterson. Waterson (+290 to win this fight) is 17-6 as a professional and is currently riding a three-fight win streak.

Kron Gracie (-170 at sports betting sites) is off to a 5-0 start to his young MMA career, including a win over Alex Caceres in his UFC debut in February. Gracie will try to keep things going against Cub Swanson (+140) on Saturday. Swanson went 10-2 from 2012 through 2017, but over his last four fights the 35-year-old is 0-4.

Like Gracie, Mackenzie Dern will also be looking to remain undefeated at UFC Fight Night 161 this Saturday. Dern is a 7-0 flyweight with two wins in her UFC career thus far. The American will face another good young contender in Brazilian Amanda Ribas, who is 7-1 as a professional and 1-0 in the UFC after winning her debut fight in June. Dern is a -145 favorite over Ribas at +115.

Luis Peña (-170) vs. Matt Frevola (+140) and Eryk Anders (-160) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+130) round out the main card in Tampa Bay. Anders and Meershaert are both coming into their middleweight bout off a win after losing each of their previous two fights.

Thomas Gifford was originally expected to fight against Brok Weaver on Saturday in what would have been Weaver’s UFC promotion debut. After Weaver pulled out, Mike Davis took the fight against Gifford on short notice.

