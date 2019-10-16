UFC Fight Night Boston Betting Odds & Preview

Dominick Reyes (11-0) nearly lost his last bout in London back on March 16, and he will now get the opportunity to face former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (14-4) in the main event of UFC on ESPN 6 this Friday at TD Garden in Boston. Coming off a split-decision win over Volkan Oezdemir, Reyes is a -155 betting favorite (wager $155 to win $100) against Weidman on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Known as “The Devastator” with eight of his 11 wins resulting in stoppages (six knockouts and two submissions), Reyes has seen his last two bouts go to the judges as the competition has gotten more difficult. Prior to his win versus Oezdemir, he earned a unanimous-decision victory against Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 229 a little more than a year ago. The 6-foot-4 California native is a perfect 5-0 since being signed by the UFC.

Meanwhile, Weidman is listed as a +125 underdog (bet $100 to win $125) at online betting sites in his light heavyweight debut after moving up from 185 pounds, where he lost four of five fights and battled weight cuts following numerous surgeries. The 35-year-old has been knocked out in each of his four losses, and his lone win during that stretch was a third-round arm-triangle choke submission of Kelvin Gastelum at UFC on FOX 25 in 2017.

In the co-main event, bettors get to see a rematch of a featherweight matchup between Yair Rodriguez (11-2, 1 No-Contest) and Jeremy Stephens (28-16, 1 NC) from their short bout in Mexico City on September 21. Rodriguez accidentally poked Stephens in the eye last time, as referees called the fight a No-Contest after just 15 seconds.

The bad blood between these two makes the pick’em rematch on the UFC Fight Night odds worth watching, with Rodriguez originally questioning Stephens for not being able to continue in the first fight and then giving him the benefit of the doubt. Regardless, sparks will be flying early and often with a finish by one of the two very likely. Keep in mind, four of the prior five bouts for Rodriguez ended with a knockout as did three of four for Stephens previously.

