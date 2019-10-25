UFC Fight Night Singapore Betting Odds & Preview

The last time Ben Askren entered the Octagon, he was knocked out by a flying knee from Jorge Masvidal in only five seconds to suffer the first loss of his MMA career. That was at UFC 239 on July 6 in Las Vegas, and Askren (19-1, 1 No-Contest) will headline UFC Fight Night 162 in Singapore against 41-year-old veteran Demian Maia (27-9) as a -175 favorite (bet $175 to win $100) on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Askren is no spring chicken either at the age of 35, but he has fought just twice in the UFC after spending a majority of his career in the Bellator and ONE Championship promotions, winning the welterweight title belt in each of them before moving on. He won his UFC debut over former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler via bulldog choke submission at the 3:20 mark of the first round at UFC 235 on March 2 in Vegas.

A former NCAA wrestling champion and Olympian for the United States, Askren will now face another tough test versus Maia, who is known to be one of the best Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners in the sport. Maia is listed as a +145 underdog (bet $100 to win $145) at sports betting sites and may not be the most exciting fighter. However, he owns impressive wins over Masvidal, Carlos Condit and Matt Brown that earned him a title shot against former 170-pound champ Tyron Woodley, who beat him by unanimous decision at UFC 214. Maia went on to lose three straight bouts before winning his last two to remain relevant.

In the co-main event, former top lightweight contender Michael Johnson (19-14) will face Scottish fighter Stevie Ray (22-9) as a large -300 favorite. Like Askren, Johnson is coming off a knockout loss in his last fight, falling to Josh Emmett at UFC on ESPN 2 on March 30 to halt a two-bout winning streak. He had previously defeated Artem Lobov and Andre Fili by decision though following a three-fight losing streak.

Meanwhile, Ray is a +250 underdog and has dropped three of his last four since putting together a two-bout winning streak. He won his first three in the UFC and has gone 6-4 in the organization overall, with most of his fights taking place in Europe.

