Virginia vs. Miami Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Virginia enters this week No. 20 in the nation. They are coming off their first loss of the season on the road against Notre Dame. They will play their second straight game away from home when they take on Miami.

Miami is 2-3 on the season after a loss to Virginia Tech. This will be the first game in ACC play for the Cavaliers. Can the Hurricanes pull off the upset on their home field?

Virginia vs. Miami Preview

Virginia has been strong on defense in the passing game. They are allowing just 184 yards per game which is 20th in the nation. Miami is a team that has not seemed to put things together just yet. In their previous game, they pulled their starting quarterback but they still average 311 passing yards per game.

Bryce Perkins has thrown six interceptions this season for the Hoos. This is partially because he has not been protected. The offensive line for Virginia will need to improve in this game. Perkins has been sacked 15 times this season. Virginia has had trouble in the run game as well.

“Our offensive front is really the position group right now that’s controlling the speed in which we can progress,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “Because of its effect, direct effect on the run game and the pass game, there’s really no offensive play where that can be a workaround. It has to go through the offensive line.”

N’Kosi Perry is going to start at quarterback for Miami on Friday night. Jarren Williams is apparently dealing with an injury and Perry gives the team the best chance to win.

“I don’t know how you would describe a benching, but with the way he started the game, we felt like N’Kosi had a chance to come in and see what was going on and see if he could light a spark because Jarren was seeing it late or getting the ball out late or whatever it was,” Miami head coach Manny Diaz said following the loss against Virginia Tech. “I felt like N’Kosi went in and gave us the best chance to win.”

Perry came in and completed 28 of 47 passes for 422 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He entered the game after the Hurricanes were down 28-0 and it was an uphill battle all game long.

Virginia vs. Miami Pick & Prediction

Despite being ranked, Virginia comes into this game on the road as 2.5-point underdogs. The o/u is very low for a college game at 44.

Some will look at this game and assume because Virginia is ranked and 4-1, that they will handle the 2-3 team who is starting a new quarterback. That is not always the case. Usually when a line looks like this one in this type of game, the odds makers know something. Do not be surprised if Miami wins this game outright and covers the spread.

As for the o/u, it will depend on if Miami receives a spark from their new quarterback. The Cavaliers defend the pass well which could give the Hurricanes fits.

PICK: Miami -2.5

UNDER: 44

SCORE PREDICTION: Miami 23, Virginia 20

