Warriors Could Sign Former No. 2 Overall Draft Pick: Report

The Golden State Warriors are getting desperate at their big man positions.

As the Warriors prepare for their preseason opener on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State is looking for reinforcements at the center position. According to Ben Stinar of Amico Hoops, the Warriors have worked out former No. 2 overall draft pick Hasheem Thabeet.

League source: The Golden State Warriors brought in former #2 overall pick Hasheem Thabeet for a workout today. Thabeet is a 7’3” athletic big man, and the Warriors have dealt with recent injuries at the Center position. — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) October 5, 2019

Thabeet was the No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2009 NBA Draft and he was one of the biggest busts in recent memory. The 7-foot-3 center owns career averages of just 2.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game and has appeared in just 224 career games with 20 starts. In fact, the 32-year-old hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since the 2013-14 season.

Thabeet had also spent time working out with the New York Knicks over the summer, although he was never officially signed to a contract.

Warriors Are Desperate Due to Injuries

If you’re wondering why the Warriors would be looking at a draft bust who hasn’t played in the NBA in six years, it’s because their front line is absolutely decimated. Kevon Looney is currently dealing with a hamstring strain injury, projected starting center Willie Cauley-Stein will miss all of training camp and is out until late October with a foot sprain and second-round draft pick Alen Smallagic is out for the “foreseeable future” due to an ankle sprain.

In other words, this is not good for a Warriors team that was already reloading and dealing with a serious ACL injury to Klay Thompson.

As Brian Witt of NBC Sports Bay Area put it, Thabeet has a lot of flaws. But considering we’re in the thick of training camp with the regular season starting in just three weeks, the 7-foot-3 draft bust may just represent the Warriors’ best option at big man at this point.

“There’s a reason why Thabeet fell out of favor in the NBA, as his offensive limitations outweighed his defensive contributions. Still, similarly, there’s a reason he was the No. 2 overall pick. At the very least, Thabeet offers intriguing potential and above-average rim protection at the center spot. Beggars can’t be choosers, and right now, he might be the Warriors’ best available option.”

Stephen Curry Reveals Plans for Retirement

As far as the Warriors’ main star is concerned, the two-time MVP plans to retire after six more years — meaning he’ll play until the 2024-25 season.

While appearing as a panelist at TechCrunch Disrupt, the 31-year-old veteran spoke of how much left he has to give to the NBA before focusing his entire attention on his investments.

Via Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“Being in the NBA, this is a very short period of my life — from 21 so hopefully I can play for like another six years. And then you think about what you want to do the rest of your life. And we’re hopefully setting up the groundwork and the framework for success in this space and doing it our way.

If you’re wondering why Curry plans to retire after 16 seasons, that would be because his father Dell retired after playing 16 years in the NBA.

