Will Dissly Injury Update & Fantasy Impact for Seahawks’ TE

The Seattle Seahawks received disappointing news as Will Dissly has been ruled out for the remainder of the Browns game with an Achilles’ injury. Dissly missed most of last season with a knee injury and had gotten off to a fast start much to the delight of fantasy football owners.

Dissly sustained the latest injury on a non-contact play and immediately went down on the field. The tight end was helped off the field by the Seahawks medical staff and received attention in the tent.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team fears it is a significant injury.

“Seahawks’ TE Will Dissly is done for the day – and the team fears a lot longer – with an Achilles injury,” Schefter tweeted.

Here is a look at the play where Dissly sustained the injury.

Dissly Sustained a Patellar Tendon Tear in 2018 & Missed the Majority of the Seahawks’ Season

TE Will Dissly appears to raise hand as he leaves field on a cart. Achilles injury, non-contact cutting on Cleveland’s grass field chasing a pass. Obviously out for rest of today and likely beyond. Two fantastic partial seasons, two injuries for ex #UWHuskies DL. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/rv4zLOS0pF — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 13, 2019

The Seahawks announced on October 1, 2018 that Dissly would miss the rest of the season with a patellar tendon tear, per 247 Sports. Dissly made a remarkable comeback to emerge as one of the top tight ends this season prior to suffering the Achilles injury.

If Dissly is forced to miss significant time, Luke Willson would be the next player in line for the Seahawks at tight end. Fantasy owners (and Seahawks fans) should not expect the same kind of production from Willson that we saw from Dissly to start the season. Willson is worth monitoring as a potential waiver wire pickup, but Dissly’s targets could end up getting split up among the Seahawks’ receivers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport called Dissly’s injury a “bad sign.”

“The #Seahawks say TE and budding star Will Dissly has an Achilles injury and will not return. A very bad sign,” Rapoport tweeted.

Gerald Everett & Luke Willson Are Potential Waiver Wire Replacements at Tight End

Tight ends have been hard to find in fantasy football, and Dissly’s injury appears to be a huge blow. If you are looking to replace Dissly on your roster, Gerald Everett and Willson are two potential options. Everett’s ownership numbers are up after two weeks of consistent production. If Everett has already been picked up in your league, Willson is a player to watch on waivers heading into Week 7.

Former NFL team doctor David Chao fears Dissly’s season could be in jeopardy with a torn ACL.

“The great @AdamSchefter beat me to the punch. This matches the video. #WillDissly season over,” Chao tweeted.

Russell Wilson had been looking Dissly’s way often this season, especially in the red zone. Wilson praised the Seahawks tight end noting he had “star” potential with the way he had been playing.

“He’s a special player,” Wilson noted, per Pro Football Talk. “I’m hoping he continues where he’s heading because he’s going to be a star tight end for a long time in this league and hopefully with the Seattle Seahawks for a long time.”