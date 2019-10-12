WWE Crown Jewel 2019: Matches & Predictions

Saudi Arabia is getting treated to yet another WrestleMania worthy event.

And this time around, it’s going to fall on Halloween. October 31, 2019, marks the second installment of the Middle Eastern wrestling spectacular, Crown Jewel. This year’s match card is certainly one for the ages. Three big-time bouts for the afternoon wrestling card are worth the price of admission alone – Brock Lesnar will meet Cain Velasquez in a war over the WWE Championship, Braun Strowman will lock up with professional boxer Tyson Fury and Ric Flair & Hulk Hogan will do battle in the form of a 10-man tag. Those matches and many more will give the fans at the King Fahd International Stadium a show they’ll never forget.

Before Crown Jewel 2019 rolls around, let’s take a look at every match that’s in store for the October event.

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Predictions & Winner: WWE sure loves their superstar boxer assisted storylines, don’t they? Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather were paid big bucks to hop in the wrestling ring and their efforts paid huge dividends for Vinnie Mac. In 2019, British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury is ready to throw down in the WWE with a fellow giant – Braun Strowman. On the very first episode of Smackdown on FOX, both men got into an interesting altercation that carried over into a full-fledged scuffle on the following episode of Raw. Those two heated meetings have resulted in a marquee matchup that wouldn’t look out of place on a WrestleMania card.

I don’t foresee this match going too long. Braun will play his part as the battering ram and get control of the match during its opening moments. Tyson will be in a bad place for a few minutes before he ends up moving out of the way of a running tackle and makes a hot comeback. The fans in attendance will then be treated to a quasi boxing match where Tyson lays in some nasty uppercuts, hooks, and jabs to the big man. He’ll probably throw out a few bodyslams and clotheslines here and there, but he’ll most likely rely on his hands to get him the win. Braun will eventually get in a few big moves of his own down the line, but he’ll slip up once again and find himself KO’d by one of Tyson’s signature punches. I’m predicting a Tyson victory here in eight minutes or less.

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Cain Velasquez (WWE Championship)

Predictions & Winner: This story has been built up perfectly. And the craziest part of it all is the fact that it all started in a UFC Octagon. Back in 2019, Cain Velazquez simply dominated Brock Lesnar and relinquished him of his UFC Heavyweight Championship. As the years progressed, Brock found himself back in the role of the domineering monster in WWE while Cain continued to do battle in the UFC. After suffering a devastating loss to Francis Ngannou earlier this year, Cain left the world of MMA behind to pursue a career in wrestling. His work in the Mexican wrestling promotion AAA made him look like a million bucks, which gave wrestling fans a bit of confidence in his in-ring potential.

Fast forward to October 11, 2019. This day will be marked down in the world of contact sports as the day that Cain officially retired from MMA and fully transitioned to the world of professional wrestling. Cain is now a WWE Superstar and his very first opponent is the WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. As far as this match goes, I don’t think we’re getting Lucha Libre Cain here.

WWE seems like they want to present him more as a heavyweight powerhouse whose strength is on par with Brock’s. Both men will tear into each other with big power moves and present a match that’s a clash of the giants. Cain will get to impress and show what he can do, but Brock will ultimately prevail here. Brock just got his hands on the WWE Championship and it’s far too soon to drop it, especially to someone who’s having his very first match in the company. Plus Brock needs to get revenge for his UFC 121 loss to Cain and this is the best way to do it.