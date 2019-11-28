Early 2020 NFL Mock Drafts Split on Chiefs’ First-Round Pick

Heading into a pivotal Week 13 matchup against the AFC West division rival Oakland Raiders (6-5), the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) appear to be headed back to the postseason. Despite another strong regular season showing to date, the Chiefs could be in store for a busy offseason of contract extensions and player acquisitions through free agency and the NFL Draft. Their positioning in the first round, however, will ultimately be determined by how and when the team finishes out the season.

Based on the updated NFL Draft order and playoff seeding, the Chiefs are currently projected to hold the No. 23 overall pick in the first round.

It’s worth noting that the Chiefs have only made a first-round pick once in the previous four drafts – their No. 10 overall selection of QB Patrick Mahomes in 2017. Over the past 10 drafts from 2011-2019, Kansas City’s top pick has favored defense (6) over offense (4), while half of those defensive picks have been defensive linemen.

Here are the latest college prospects being paired with the Chiefs in popular mock drafts circulating the web:

The Draft Network – Kyle Crabbs

Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

What They’re Saying: “Wade is playing inside as the nickelback for the Buckeyes and even if Wade fills the same role for the Chiefs, he’s a massive upgrade and well worth a first-round pick for a team with so few holes on the active roster.”

Bleacher Report – Matt Miller

Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

What They’re Saying: “Medicals will be huge, but Moses was best LB prospect before ACL.”

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

What They’re Saying: “Kinlaw is stout against the run and is also one of the best pass-rushing defensive linemen in the country.”

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso

Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon

What They’re Saying: “The Chiefs need to rebuild their offensive line a bit, and Lemieux is the type of mobile guard Andy Reid will love.”

Sporting News – Vinnie Iyer

Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

What They’re Saying: “Murray (6-2, 243 pounds) is an active, rangy playmaker who can be as effective dropping back as he is getting downhill against the run or blitzing.”

USA TODAY Draftwire – Luke Easterling

D’Andre Smith, RB, Georgia

What They’re Saying: “The Chiefs have the opportunity to give Patrick Mahomes and an already explosive offense the top running back in a loaded class. Swift is a complete prospect who would be a big-play machine in this situation.”

Walter Football – Walter Cherepinsky

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

What They’re Saying: “Tristan Wirfs, a 320-pound tackle, needs to improve his pass protection, but he’s a massive run blocker with first-round potential.

