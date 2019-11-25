Jimmy Garoppolo’s Epic Speech Helped 49ers Beat Packers

George Kittle played through a broken bone in his ankle Sunday night to be on the field for the San Francisco 49ers, but even those heroics couldn’t turn the tide like a good call to battle from his quarterback.

Kittle, who finished with a game-high six receptions for 128 yards, confessed to reporters his favorite moment from the game was when Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo delivered an inspiring speech that proved to be a turning point in their 37-8 home win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

George Kittle recognizes Jimmy G's in-game speech as the turning point in the 49ers' 37-8 win over the Packers

“I think it was after our third drive, we scored right away and then had two three-and-outs that weren’t very good,” Kittle said during Sunday’s postgame, “and Jimmy got the whole offense together and was like, ‘Hey, you’ve got to play with intensity. Our defense is playing they’re asses off and we’ve just got to take advantage of those opportunities they’re giving us because Aaron Rodgers is one heck of a quarterback, Hall of Fame quarterback, and we can’t give him the opportunity to come back and beat us.’

“That was really awesome and everything else just took off because of what Jimmy said.”

As Kittle described, the Niners were allowing the Packers to hang around after scoring 10 points on two of their first three drives, despite the defense allowing them just 43 yards combined on their opening six drives. After their only consecutive Niners punts in the game, though, Garoppolo led them on three straight scoring drives that extended their lead to 23-0 at halftime.

Garoppolo finished with a near-perfect passer rating of 145.8 and completed 14 of 20 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns, including a 61-yard bomb to Kittle that helped seal the win.

Garoppolo Plays it Cool in Postgame

As Richard Sherman would gladly attest, Garoppolo is more about giving his teammates credit than taking any for himself. The way the Niners quarterback after the most efficient win of his career spoke in Sunday’s postgame only reinforced it as part of who he is.

“Defense got a fast start, we got a touchdown right away, and then we kind of were in a little bit of a lull it seemed like,” Garoppolo said, “and I just thought the effort needed a little get-the-juice-going type of thing, so it just brought everyone up and I think it did us well.”

#49ers Jimmy Garoppolo after most efficient win of his career: pic.twitter.com/tjBfVr2UBv — 𝙲𝚊𝚖 𝙸𝚗𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@CamInman) November 25, 2019

Well enough to improve Garoppolo’s all-time ledger at the Niners starting quarterback to 16-3 after a season-ending injury restricted him to just three games last season. He continues to move San Francisco toward the postseason in the best season of his career, which makes sense when you consider his 11 starts this year are more than he got in all five of his previous seasons combined.

“I just try to be myself. I think guys respect that,” Garoppolo said of how he has earned so much credit from his Niners teammates. “From top to bottom, it’s just a great group of guys to be with and I wouldn’t want to be with anyone else.”

