Adam Schefter Reveals How Many Teams Have Contacted Colin Kaepernick Since Workout

Following his public workout at Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia on November 16, Colin Kaepernick and his team have remained open to hearing from teams around the NFL.

According to ESPN Insider and Senior Writer Adam Schefter, the lines of communication have remained quiet in the days since the workout and zero teams have reached out to the Kaepernick camp.

In the week since Colin Kaepernick worked out for seven NFL teams at Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia, no teams have reached out to work him out, visit with him or sign him, per sources.https://t.co/IECNxlRs50 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2019

“Some sources speculated that there had been teams interested in making a move with Kaepernick, and could in the weeks after his workout,” writes Schefter. “But nothing has materialized, and nothing is expected to at this time.”

Kaepernick’s initial workout, expected to draw representatives from 25 NFL teams, was originally scheduled at the Atlanta Falcons facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. Following the nearly hour-long relocation to Riverdale, only seven NFL teams were able to attend: the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans.

Schefter also noted that Kaepernick’s representatives sent video of the 40-minute workout to the additional 25 NFL teams who did not attend on November 16.

Kaepernick tells NFL owners, Goodell to “stop running”

The former 49ers quarterback had some strong words for NFL owners and commissioner Roger Goodell during his post-workout media availability.

“I been ready for three years, I’ve been denied for three years,” said Kaepernick during his statement. “We all know why I came out here and showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. We are waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams and Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running — stop running from the truth, stop running from the people. We are out here, we ready to play. We are ready to go anywhere. My agent Jeff Nalley is ready to talk to any team. I will interview with any team at any time. I been ready, I’m staying ready and I continue to be ready.”

Colin Kaepernick made a 90 second statement before leaving pic.twitter.com/QlH2RTnLp5 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 16, 2019

