Anthony Davis Jokes About Upcoming Free Agency Decision

Even though the Lakers are only six games into their partnership with Anthony Davis, questions have already come up regarding Davis’ plans for the 2020 offseason. Able to opt-out of the last year of his deal (which he almost certainly will) and hit the free agency market, Davis is widely expected to re-sign with the Lakers. The Lakers gave up a record-setting heap of assets to land Davis and likely wouldn’t have mortgaged their entire future had they not received some form of assurance from Davis that he would be more than a one-year rental.

Lakers’ Star Anthony Davis Jokes About Joining Bulls in Upcoming Free Agency Decision

Lakers star Anthony Davis on possibility of playing for hometown Chicago Bulls in future: “I mean, I am a free agent next year … but we will see.” pic.twitter.com/Y377w1AlAQ — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 5, 2019

The latest hard-hitting questions on Davis’ future came courtesy of students from his alma mater – Perspectives Charter School. A Chicago native, Davis has publicly entertained the idea of playing for his hometown team at some point in his career before. However, Davis was seemingly caught off guard by the question and laughed it off, giving really the only answer he could in the situation.

While Davis could eventually make a move back to his hometown of Chicago, it seems more likely that he does it further down the road in his career. Davis has still yet to win a ring and the Bulls don’t seem to be in any position to contend for a title soon, even if they added Davis to the mix. However, the Bulls do have some interesting young talent and could have a strong supporting cast in place that might make it a more realistic landing spot a few years down the road.

Davis leaving the Lakers this summer would be an earth-shattering move and would come as a massive blindside to the organization and fan base. Don’t expect that to happen this summer unless the season ends in an epic crash and burn.

Anthony Davis’ Career at Perspective’s Charter in Chicago

Anthony Davis with a poster in his last high school game (2011)🔥🔥@AntDavis23 Via @timelesssports_ pic.twitter.com/tBw8VLsz1h — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) July 21, 2017

Starting off his high school career as a relatively unknown prospect from a tiny school on the south side of Chicago, Davis catapulted himself to the national spotlight on the back of a massive seven-inch growth spurt and an impressive showing at Peach Jam during the summer of 2010.

Despite not experiencing team success with his undermanned high school squad, Davis posted averages of 32 points and 18 rebounds per game during his senior year playing against some of the best competition in the nation. In essentially one year of scouted basketball games, Davis went from a non-existent recruit to the top high school basketball recruit in the country. Davis had serious interest from Kentucky, UNC, Syracuse, and Ohio State before signing with the Wildcats.