Anthony Davis Reveals Thoughts on Lakers’ 17-2 Record

The Los Angeles Lakers currently boast the leagues best record, 17-2. After last night’s win against the Washington Wizards, 125-103, the team now rides a 10-game winning streak which hasn’t happened since the 2009-2010 season, according to the NBA.

Lakers’ superstar Anthony Davis led the Lakers to victory with 26 points, two assists and 13 boards. In a post-game interview via ESPN, Davis revealed that he “isn’t surprised” with the team’s 17-2 record.

“I wouldn’t have been surprised. We know the type of team we have & what we defend. We want to be ready to beat anybody & we have a lot of vets, so when we’re down we’re able to fight back & have confidence in our schemes. But it is exciting to be on a roll like this. Coach talked today on how we played back in New Orleans. Our defense was kind of bad so he said that we don’t need to lose to redeem ourselves or to lose in order to pick it back up – we can do that with a win too.”” Davis said.

Lakers vs. Wizards

Last night the Lakers were finally back home after a 4-game road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers returned home and played against the Washington Wizards last night for their first game back. The Lakers had a rough start to the game as the Wizards went on a 15-4 run. But, the Lakers immediately put a stop to that and clapped back with a 33-8 run. The Lakers ended the first quarter ahead, 37-23. The Lakers kept it up in the second quarter and ended the first half ahead by 21, 70-49. By the end of the first half Davis had already tallied 19 points.

To start off the second half the Lakers kept up their trend and went on an 18-0 run early in the third quarter. With 7:15 left in the third the Lakers secured a 90-51 lead. With still 2:42 remaining before the start of the fourth quarter the Lakers rang in 100 points. The game became a such a breeze for the Lakers that superstar LeBron James began shooting elbow jumpers with his left hand.

The Lakers lightened it up by the end of the game and only scored 20 points in the fourth quarter. Davis led the Lakers with 26 points, two assists and 13 boards and James was right behind him with 23 points, 11 assists and three rebounds. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 18 points, nine assists and three boards. This season Davis is currently averaging 26.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game while shooting 47.9% from the field. King James is also putting up incredible numbers so far this season and is averaging 25.7 points, 7.1 boards and 11 assists a game while shooting 49.9 % from the field and 36% from beyond the arc.

The Lakers will now take on the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow at 1 p.m. PST. The team will have to figure out a way to stop Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic as he is on fire, currently averaging 30.1 points, 10 boards and 9.5 assists so far this season. The last time the Mavs were in L.A. they played against the Clippers who were able to dismantle the young superstar. Tomorrow instead of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Doncic will have to go up against the King and AD.