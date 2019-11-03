Russell Wilson Wanted Seahawks to Sign Antonio Brown Before Josh Gordon

Antonio Brown had a chance to be a member of the Seattle Seahawks, but the team opted to claim Josh Gordon off waivers instead of bringing in the Pro Bowl receiver. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Seahawks did “due diligence” on Brown and noted that Russell Wilson even lobbied for Seattle to sign the receiver.

The Seahawks opted to sign Gordon, but Schefter reported this does not mean the team will not bring in Brown at a later date. NFL teams appear to be awaiting the findings of the NFL investigation on Brown over multiple sexual assault allegations, per ESPN.

The Seahawks Wanted to Be Active at the NFL Trade Deadline & Eventually Claimed Josh Gordon Off Waivers

Despite being 6-2, the Seahawks are clearly trying to improve their team. Two key reasons are likely the success of the 49ers within the division as well as the Seahawks having one of the most difficult remaining schedules. Prior to the trade deadline, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll openly campaigned for teams to pick up the phone and make a deal.

“I don’t think [the NFL trade deadline is] going to entertain me as much as I would like,” Carroll said, per The Seattle Times. “It seems kind of quiet. As much as we work to get to this point to understand what’s available and what’s going on — like we say, we’re always in on it. But I’m hoping things start to pick up a little bit. Just for fun.”

The Seahawks opted to bring in Gordon after he was released by the Patriots. Gordon comes with a great deal of baggage, but Wilson also reportedly wanted the Seahawks to sign the receiver.

There Are a “Few Teams” Interested in Signing Antonio Brown After the NFL Investigation Is Completed

Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that there are “a few teams that are very interested” in signing Brown once the NFL investigation has been completed. This is likely tied to two key reasons.

Teams want to know if Brown was guilty of any of the accusations that were brought against him. Secondly, franchises would like to know about Brown’s future availability as the receiver could face a lengthy suspension depending on the NFL’s findings.

As for Brown, the receiver openly campaigned for the Patriots to give him another opportunity, something that looks like it is unlikely to transpire. Brown has remained active on social media during his layoff and is apparently not fond of the NFL investigation.

“NFL investigation oh don’t make me laugh,” Brown tweeted.

As the season progresses, it is looking less and less likely that Brown will play again in 2019. Despite being released by two separate teams this season, there still appears to be interest across the league in the controversial wide receiver.