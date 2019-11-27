NFL Competitor to Shut Down After Filing For Bankruptcy

Just a few months following the bankruptcy filing by the Alliance of American Football (AAF), it appears another National Football League competitor is going out of business.

According to a statement posted on the league’s official Twitter account, the Arena Football League has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and will be ceasing operations immediately.

Commissioner and CEO Randall Boe, who was named to the position in March 2018, cited lack of funding as the primary reason behind the decision to shut down.

“We’re all disappointed that we couldn’t find a way to move forward, and we wanted to thank our fans, our players, coaches, everyone who loved Arena League Football,” said Boe on Wednesday. “We simply weren’t able to raise the capital necessary to grow the league, resolve the substantial legacy liabilities and make it financially viable.”

