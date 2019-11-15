Baker Mayfield Gives Brutally Honest Response to Myles Garrett Fight

Even though the Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, Baker Mayfield was still disappointed after the game. Mayfield had a candid moment during the postgame interview with reporter Erin Andrews, voicing his disapproval for the actions of teammate Myles Garrett during a fight that broke out on the field in the fourth quarter.

“It’s inexcusable, I don’t care rivalry or not, we can’t do that,” Mayfield told Andrews after the game. “That’s kind of the history of what’s been going on here lately, hurting yourself, and that’s just endangering the other team that’s inexcusable, he knows that I hope he does now, it’s just tough, we’ll see.”

Andrews followed up with a question about Mayfield’s relationship with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, who was on the other end of Garrett’s violent actions. Andrews also asked if Mayfield said anything to his teammates to keep them calm.

“I don’t think there’s anything at that moment I can say to calm them down,” Mayfield told Andrews. “You know what the reality is that’s going to get suspended, we don’t know how long and that hurts our team and we can’t do that we can’t continue to hurt this team. It’s inexcusable.”

Other Players React

The guy in the middle of the melee, Mason Rudolph, had some very sharp words for Garrett after the game.

“I thought it was pretty cowardly, pretty bush league,” Rudolph said.

Steelers center Mike Pouncey, who was also in the middle of the brawl, said Garrett should be suspended for the rest of the season.

“Absolutely. 100%. We’ll see how serious the NFL is,” Pouncey said.

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham also denounced Garrett’s actions after the game and said there is no place in the game for them.

“As I’m seeing it now, it’s really bad, it’s just ugly,” Beckham said.

An Ugly Scene in Cleveland

The fight occurred late in the fourth quarter after the game was well in hand. Garrett brought Rudolph to the ground and kept wrestling with him until Garrett eventually ripped Rudolph’s helmet off and used it as a weapon, hitting him in the head with it.

Steelers teammates rushed to Rudolph’s aid, including center Maurkice Pouncey who threw punches and a kick at Rudolph.

Here's the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Play-by-play broadcaster Joe Buck called the play “one of the worst things I’ve ever seen on a professional sports field.”

Multiple suspensions are expected, and many are calling for a lengthy suspension to Garrett, who was clearly the instigator of the violence that broke out. Odds are Garrett will not be eligible to play when the Steelers and Browns meet again in 17 days at Heinz Field. A lengthy suspension will also likely put an end to Garrett’s campaign to win Defensive Player of the Year. His 10 sacks this season is 1.5 shy of the NFL-lead.

