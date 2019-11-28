Bears Playoff Picture Week 13: Latest Odds and Postseason Chances

The Chicago Bears may be thankful for third-string quarterbacks, although that remains to be seen. The Bears are currently tangling with the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day, and Chicago is trying to scratch and claw their way to 6-6 in order to still alive in the NFC playoff picture. The Lions are giving the Bears everything they have, taking a 17-10 lead into the third quarter. The Bears tied it up with 4:44 in the third quarter, and are continuing to battle in what could be a crucial game for their 2019 season.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ current playoff chances, which we will update after their Week 13 matchup with the Detroit Lions concludes.

*Note: all playoff percentages and data are courtesy of Playoff Status.

Current NFC Playoff Standings

The San Francisco 49ers (10-1) currently hold the top spot in the NFC, and the New Orleans Saints (9-2), who play later Thanksgiving night, hold the #2 slot. The NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (8-3) are the division’s third seed, and the Dallas Cowboys (6-5), who also play on Thanksgiving, are the current fourth seed.

The two Wild Card spots are currently held by the Minnesota Vikings (8-3) and the Seattle Seahawks, who, at 9-2, may be the best team in the NFC, but they sit a full game behind the dominant 49ers in the NFC West. So where do the Bears fit in this very crowded playoff picture?

Updated Chicago Bears Playoff Chances

If the score remains the same and the Lions win, the Bears will very nearly be officially eliminated from playoff contention. They will have a less than 1% chance to make the playoffs with a loss to the Lions, per Playoff Status. The Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings still sit ahead of Chicago in the Wild Card race, which is both good and bad for the Bears.

The Bears have lost potential tie-breakers to the LA Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles this season, but they beat the Vikings earlier this year, and if Chicago can keep winning–and if they get a little help with a Minnesota loss or two–they could sneak in. But the odds are slim.

The chances of that happening right now are less than 2%, however, and they will only get worse if the Bears can’t pull off a win against Detroit. They are in a division featuring the revamped Packers and Vikings–who are both simply too good this year, which has also contributed to the Bears’ downslide.

In a season many Bears fans and NFL analysts thought they were heading to the Super Bowl, the Chicago Bears have left fans once again saying “maybe next year.”