5 Best Black Friday Fitness Tracker Deals on Amazon

Fitness trackers are constantly evolving, as is evident from the increasingly large selection of activity and fitness trackers on Amazon.
If you’re shopping for some of the best deals on fitness trackers, you’re in luck. We’ve compiled the best Black Friday fitness tracker deals on Amazon this year. Not sure which tracker is right for you? Skip to our buying guide below for more detailed information.
Score 44 percent off the Fitpolo Fitness Tracker, a fitness tracker that’s designed to record all-day activities. There are eight sport modes, so you can record runs, bike rides, basketball and football games, climbing, yoga and more.
Continuous wrist-based heart rate monitoring lets you keep closer tabs on your fitness. This fitness tracker is water-resistant and can withstand rain showers.
Get 41 percent off SANAG Smartwatch & Fitness Tracker with this Black Friday deal. This tracker monitors your heart rate 24/7 and also counts steps taken during the day.
Four available sport modes — running, walking, hiking and cycling — allow you to keep tabs during your favorite activities. This fitness tracker is also waterproof and can be worn swimming.
A movement reminder lets you know when you’ve been sitting for too long. Other features include sleep monitoring and message alerts.
Score $133 off the Garmin vívoactive 3, a smartwatch and fitness tracker that helps you monitor your fitness level and keep tabs on your daily activities. If you’re doing some serious training, you can track your VO2 max to help better gauge your fitness. This Garmin also comes with 15 preloaded GPS and sports apps, including activities such as swimming, yoga and running. Expected battery life is up to seven days in smartwatch mode and up to 13 hours using GPS.
Looking for more great Garmin smartwatch deals? Save up to 50% off select Garmin smartwatches.
Save $30 off the Garmin vívosmart 4 smartwatch and fitness tracker. This Garmin is equally stylish and functional, making it a practical accessory for daily use. As with most fitness trackers, you’ll get wrist-based heart rate tracking. This Garmin also has activity timers for your favorite workouts, including running, yoga, swimming laps and more.
You can also monitor your health by tracking your blood oxygen saturation levels every night. You can use the Garmin to keep tabs on your VO2 max and to track your stress levels throughout the day.
Get 37 percent off the FITVII GPS Running Smart Watch with this Black Friday fitness tracker deal. The tracker comes with built-in GPS as well as GPS+GLONASS dual-mode positioning for enhanced satellite signals. It’s also waterproof and can withstand outdoor activities in inclement weather, as well as lap swimming workouts. There are 17 sports modes to choose from to further analyze your workouts. Wrist-based heart rate tracking records your heart rate during workouts, at rest, and everything between. Smart notifications keep you connected on the go.