5 Best Black Friday Home Gym Equipment Deals on Amazon

If dips, chin ups, and pull ups are your thing, take a look at the Marcy Power Tower Multi-Functional Home Gym Station.

Featuring durable steel construction with a powder-coated finish, the station has a multi-grip pull up bar and dip handles and it’s designed to give you an amaing upper body workout. All the handles are made with comfort in mind.

Another plus is that it’s compact enough that it can fit in the corner of your home gym or any room with taking up much space. It comes with a limited two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Add some jump ropes and push up stations and your home gym is ready to go.

