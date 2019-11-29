5 Best Black Friday Home Gym Equipment Deals on Amazon

The Black Friday home gym equipment deals on Amazon are plentiful this year and designed to save you money — and get you a great workout in the privacy of your own home.
We’ve grabbed a handful of the best deals, which include both multi-functional weightlifting stations and cardio machines from some of the top companies in the business.
If dips, chin ups, and pull ups are your thing, take a look at the Marcy Power Tower Multi-Functional Home Gym Station.
Featuring durable steel construction with a powder-coated finish, the station has a multi-grip pull up bar and dip handles and it’s designed to give you an amaing upper body workout. All the handles are made with comfort in mind.
Another plus is that it’s compact enough that it can fit in the corner of your home gym or any room with taking up much space. It comes with a limited two-year manufacturer’s warranty.
Add some jump ropes and push up stations and your home gym is ready to go.
If you’re in the market for money-saving Black Friday home gym equipment deals that has everything you need, then look no further than the Inspire Fitness FT2 Functional Trainer & Smith Station, which comes loaded with accessories so you can get a full body workout.
This thing has it all: an SCS bench, a leg extension attachment, a leg kit, a tricep rope, two rubber D handles, dual hook straight bar, EZ curl bar, and an ankle strap. And there even more extras: two water bottle holders, multi-functional weight belt, two 5 pound add-on weights, and an exercise tutorial booklet.
There are two 165 pound weight stacks featuring magnetic pins for safety. It measures 61 inches wide by 58 inches deep without the bench and 61 inches wide by 89 inches deep with the bench. The minimum height is 83 inches and the maximum is 88 inches.
This CAP Barbell Full Cage Rack is perfect for the lifter who likes to focus on the power exercises.
Squats, bench press, incline press, overhead press, and deadlits are just some of the power lifts that can be performed. It’s also suited for rows, shrugs, curls, and pull ups, as it has a bar designed for those at the top.
It’s made of 12- and 14-gauge steel so you know it has durable construction. Also included are the ever-important safety latches and bars to ensure none of the weights slide or crash. Available in multiple colors, the rack comes in either 6- or 7-feet heights.
If you are a power lifter, it might be wise to research some workout gloves and/or workout wrist straps.
If you’re looking for the best Black Friday home gym equipment deals, the Nautilus Recumbent Bike will save you $150. Oh, and you’ll also get a killer cardio workout.
The bike has Bluetooth connectivity and the RideSocial App, which is a mixed-reality training app that allows you tour the world and share your results on social media. It uses the Nautilus Trainer 2 App to track your performance and goals. The bike has adjustable sight line dual-mode LCD displays for easy viewing.
Other features include 25 resistance levels, integrated handle controls, a comfortable seat, heart monitor, a media rack, and speakers. It’s perfect for athletes of all skill levels.
The Schwinn 470 Elliptical Machine is designed to reduce joint stress while providing a terrific cardio workout whether you’re a beginner or seasoned trainer.
This elliptical has dozens of workout programs — 29 to be exact: 12 profile, 9 heart rate control, 4 custom, 2 fitness test, and 1 quick start. Then there are 25 levels of resistance so you control the intensity of you session. It has easy-to-read dual track LCD displays that track your workout numbers, a media shelf, speakers in the console with an MP3 input port, a USB media charging port, and an adjustable fan for when you’re really cooking.
This machine is Bluetooth compatible and will sync with the Schwinn Trainer App, among others, to track your results. You can also download the free Run Social App to run in 19 different locations with 27 routes with people from all over the world in real time. Then you can compare your stats when done.
