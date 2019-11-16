Devonta Freeman Out Week 11: Brian Hill Fantasy Start or Sit?

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill has flashed an impressive skillset over the first 10 weeks of the 2019 season. However, he’s been deligated to scrap duty due to the presence of Devonta Freeman in the Falcons backfield.

That will change this week, as Freeman has been ruled out for the team’s game against the Carolina Panthers. With the starter on the mend, for the first time Hill will have the opportunity to flex his promising abilities over a full 60-minutes. Will it be enough to warrant a place in your Week 11 fantasy football starting lineups? Let’s discuss.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Brian Hill’s Fantasy Outlook vs. Carolina Panthers

Devonta Freeman has carried the load in the Atlanta Falcons backfield for the entirety of the 2019 season up until this point. However, despite the team’s determination to feature the former Florida State Seminole, he’s done little to reward his team for their faith in him. Freeman has averaged just 3.5 yards per carry this season, while failing to score a single rushing touchdown. In fact, he’s averaged 3.0 yards per carry in six of his nine games this season.

This is why when Freeman went down with an injury in last week’s contest, it wasn’t as much of a major blow to fantasy owners’ lineups as it was an opening to potentially improve their teams. That is, if those owners already owned Freeman’s backup Brian Hill, or were lucky enough to scoop him off of waivers this week.

Hill, a third-year pro out of Wyoming, has flashed this season, most notably in the past few weeks. The running back has scored in back-to-back games, once as a runner and once as a receiver. When Freeman left the team’s Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, the Falcons did not shy away from featuring their young runner. Hill touched the ball 21 times vs. the Saints, and while he didn’t blow us away with his statistics, that doesn’t mean what we saw in the final box score wasn’t eye-catching, to say the least. That’s because Hill carried the football in Week 10 more times than Devonta Freeman has in any game this year.

Hill is also gifted with a more than welcoming matchup in his first-ever NFL career start. Only the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions surrender more fantasy points on a per-game basis to the running back position than the Carolina Panthers do this season.

Over the past three weeks of play, no defense has allowed more rushing yards than the Panthers, at an average of 172 yards per game. If that’s not enough to entice you on Hill’s fantasy prospects this week, maybe this will. The Panthers have allowed 17 rushing touchdowns this season, that’s five more than any other team in football this year.

Should You Start or Sit Brian Hill in Week 11?

The Falcons showed their faith in the former Wyoming Cowboy a week ago with 20+ touches, you should follow suit this week.

Hill is a fantasy start and could produce rock-solid RB2 numbers against arguably the worst defense at defending running backs over the last month of the season.

READ NEXT: Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: RBs