Nets Adopt Unconventional Strategy to Help Defense

The Nets have struggled to communicate on defense this season. Brooklyn is allowing 119.5 points per game this season, the second-most in the NBA.

To combat these issues, head coach Kenny Atkinson is relying on techniques usually seen on the football field. During endgame situations, Atkinson has been seen holding up cue cards on the sidelines with a visual representation of the play call.

“We’ve had trouble communicating it to the guys in the past, so we came up with this idea,” Atkinson told the New York Post. We have to find a way so everybody knows. Sometimes you have to add a little humor to things. It sinks in a little more with the guys.”

The players have certainly taken notice. After the 123-116 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday at Barclays Center, center Jarrett Allen gave his feedback.

“It’s a ridiculous sign, but it gets our attention gets us to know what we need to do, so it works,” Allen said.

Allen has been one of the few consistent defenders Brooklyn has relied on this season and averaging almost 10 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

So, what was up with that sign Kenny Atkinson held up at the end of the game? “(Kenny) told us this crazy story about how it was created,” DeAndre Jordan said. New @ESPN story: https://t.co/VhOmimFqiO — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) November 2, 2019

What Is On the Cue Card?

The card we saw Atkinson holding last Friday contained a picture of former Orlando Magic sharpshooter Dennis Scott inside a circle with a Ghostbuster-style cross through it. The card is meant to remind the team to not allow any three-pointers, which has been a bugaboo this season.

Brooklyn was better defending the three-point arc in Sunday’s 113-109 loss to the Pistons. The Nets only allowed Detroit to shoot 29.6 percent from three-point range. The Pistons were able to do to most of their damage at the charity stripe, making 23-of-29 from the free-throw line.

