Browns Call Out Mason Rudolph Ahead of Rematch With Steelers

The Cleveland Browns were victorious on Sunday, downing the Miami Dolphins in dominant fashion 41-24 in a game that was never really in question.

The Pittsburgh Steelers managed a 16-10 victory against the winless Bengals, but quarterback Mason Rudolph found himself on the bench for poor play. Rookie quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges replaced Rudolph, leading the Steelers to victory.

Mason Rudolph has been benched by the Steelers. Duck Hodges is in at QB. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 24, 2019

Rudolph is public enemy No. 1 in Cleveland for his role in the fight that ended with him getting clubbed over the head with a helmet by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. The now infamous brawl resulted in nearly $1 million in fines and Garrett being suspended indefinitely.

The fight added yet another wrinkle to the already heated rivalry between the two squads, and they will meet up again next Sunday in a rematch at Heinz Field.

Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was asked about Rudolph being benched and had some interesting comments about wanting to face the second-year quarterback again.

“I hope he plays,” Richardson said. “Did you see him last week?”

Rudolph tossed a career-high four interceptions in the 21-7 victory by the Browns, which was lost in the dramatics of the final few seconds.

Sheldon Richardson wants to face Mason Rudolph next week. Why? “Did you see him last game?” #Browns pic.twitter.com/3254wzC1iz — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) November 24, 2019

Mason Rudolph Responds to Allegation of Racial Slur

The story took another turn this week as players went through the appeals process, with it being reported that Garrett told NFL officials that it was a racial slur from Rudolph that sparked the helmet attack.

Rudolph had vehemently denied the claim through statements, but responded to those allegations for the first time following the Steelers victory on Sunday.

“It’s totally untrue. I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe he would go that route after the fact,” Rudolph told reporters.

Mason Rudolph on Myles Garrett’s accusation he used a racial slur in the Cleveland fight: “It’s totally untrue. I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe he would go that route after the fact.” pic.twitter.com/5PvYFcNtzg — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 24, 2019

Earlier this week, NFL officials said they found no evidence that Rudolph said the alleged slur, but Garrett stood his ground saying, releasing a statement saying: “I know what I heard.”

“I was assured that the hearing was space that afforded the opportunity to speak openly and honestly about the incident that led to my suspension. This was not meant for public dissemination, nor was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed. “I know what I heard. Whether my opponent’s comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans.

Browns Fans Slug Mason Rudolph Piñata in Pregame

Some Browns fans tried to make light of the serious situation between Rudolph and Garrett during the tailgate for the Dolphins game. One Browns fan wearing Garrett’s No. 95 jersey dangled a piñata of Rudolph as a blindfolded assailant tried to hit it with a helmet.

It was not the most well thought out display, but it certainly got some attention.

The hashtag #FreeMyles Garrett has been a popular once since the punishment was announced and upheld for the Browns defensive end and it was reported that chants of “Myles Garrett” could be heard around the stadium on Sunday.

It will be quite the rematch on tap, but Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is certain his team holding it together.

“I got confidence our team will stay focused this week,” Kitchens told reporters on Sunday. “Don’t have a doubt about it.”

