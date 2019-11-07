Browns Star Gives Update on Return From Injury

The Cleveland Browns could be welcoming a weapon back to their arsenal on offense soon.

David Njoku, who broke his wrist in the team’s Week 2 victory over the New York Jets, gave an update on when he could return to the active roster for the Browns.

Njoku is currently on injured reserve and the earliest he can return is Week 12, which will be a Nov. 24 game against the Dolphins. That lines up with what Njoku wrote on social media when the question was posed to him after getting his cast off.

“I need a ETA man when you coming back,” one fan wrote on Instagram. Njoku responded, “3 weeks.”

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens tempered expectations during his press conference on Wednesday.

“We are really just taking that day to day and will judge that down the road when he is eligible,” Kitchens told reporters.

David Njoku’s Return Would Add Additional Wrinkle to Browns Offense

Njoku, a former first round pick of the Browns, is a physical specimen at 6-foot-4, 246 pounds with 4.6 40-yard dash speed. He was taken in the first round of the 2017 by the Browns.

Last year, Njoku essentially doubled his production in the passing game from his rookie season, collecting 56 catches for 639 yards and four touchdowns.

Njoku was off to a slow start this season with just four catches for 37 yards and one touchdown. That being said, he’s one of the NFL’s best pass-catching tight ends and has been missed. Njoku is under contract for two more seasons with the Browns.

The Browns are banged up at tight end currently, with both Pharaoh Brown and Ricky Seals-Jones not practicing on Wednesday. Brown is dealing with a lingering concussion, while Seals-Jones hurt his knee.

That leaves Demetrius Harris and rookie undrafted free agent Stephen Carlson as the only healthy tight ends on the roster.

Seals-Jones — who was a wide receiver in college at Texas A&M — has been a nice surprise for the Browns as a pass-catcher. With limited snaps, he caught 9 calls for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“I am really glad we got him. Obviously, he had done some things,” Browns tight ends coach John Lilly said. “I remember Ricky when he was in high school. He was a receiver. It is funny because you thought he could potentially grow into a tight end. Obviously, I could not tell you everything specifically everything about the way his role evolved in Arizona and all that, but it is certainly one of those things here that you hate that you did not have him through April, May, June and training camp to be able to really detail some of the things we are doing. He has done a nice job of working hard and obviously has found a little niche doing some things for us here. I think he has gotten better every week really.”

Browns Favored Against the Bills

It’s not often that you see a 2-6 team favored against a 6-2 team, but that’s exactly the case when the Browns host the Bills this weekend. Cleveland is installed as an early 3-point favorite against the Bills with a low total of 40.

The Bills two losses came to the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots and they carry a defense that has top five in points against and defending the pass. However, Buffalo ranks 18th in defending the run, which may be the secret to the Browns success.

READ NEXT: Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry Get Ultimatum From NFL