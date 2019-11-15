Browns Fans Start Petition After Myles Garrett Suspension

Cleveland Browns fans are not ready to simply accept the indefinite suspension handed down to Myles Garrett and move on.

No, Browns fans are instead assembling and petitioning to have their star defensive end reinstated. A petition popped up on Change.org titled “Reinstate Myles Garrett.” It quickly was shared repeatedly on social media platforms, approaching its goal of 1,000 signatures in a short time.

Here’s the explanation of the petition, which was started by the Barber & The Brain podcast.

On the night of November 14th 2019, Myles Garrett was attacked while playing for the admirable Cleveland Browns, by an evil fill in QB named Mason Rudolph, and his yellow henchmen. Myles, being the beloved defensive man he is, fought back and won ripping Masons helmet off! Unfortunately, the evil zebras and Mr Roger Goodell of the NFL, conspired to end Garrett’s shining year, and take the wind out of our beloved Cleveland Browns. Us at Barber & The Brain (CLE’s greatest podcast) want to fight back, get Myles Garrett back on the field, and assist our team to many more victories!!!

For those who have been living under a rock the last 24 hours, Garrett got into an altercation with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the waning moments of the Browns 21-7 victory on Thursday.

After tumbling on the ground, both players got up and Garrett ended up with Rudolph’s helmet in his hands. Moments later he swung it at the head of the QB, connecting with the swing.

Fortunately, things did not end up as bad as they could have with a behemoth 6-foot-4, 270-pound pass-rusher swinging around a six-pound helmet.

Myles Garrett ripped Mason Rudolph's helmet off and swung his own helmet at him. That's awful.pic.twitter.com/ZhrzxQTACB — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Check out the petition yourself by clicking here.

Myles Garrett Suspended Indefinitely by NFL

On Friday the NFL announced that Garrett would be banned indefinitely, barring him for at least the remainder of the 2019 season and playoffs. That means six games minimum, with the possibility of it going longer. At six games, it’s already the second longest suspension in league history for an on-field incident.

Steelers, Browns organizations each fined $250,000. Browns' Garrett, Ogunjobi & Steelers' Pouncey suspended. pic.twitter.com/HJ4Qnc4xsY — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 15, 2019

Both organizations were fined $250,000 for the incident while Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey were suspended. Pouncey, who tackled Garrett and tossed multiple punches, got a three-game ban. Ogunjobi will miss one for his role in the commotion.

Rudolph did not receive a suspension, but will likely get a hefty fine.

Browns DE Myles Garrett: ‘I Lost My Cool’

There’s plenty of debate on the internet about who’s to blame, who started it and the punishments doled out. However, what any level-headed fan can accept is that what Garrett did crossed the line of what is acceptable, even in a heated situation. In fact, the defensive end acknowledged as much in a statement issued Friday.

Statement from Myles Garrett: pic.twitter.com/txVA970CmW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2019

“Last night, I made a terrible mistake,” Garrett said in a Friday statement. “I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

The Browns and Steelers face off again on Dec. 1.

READ NEXT: Insider Links Patriots Coach to Browns, Baker Mayfield