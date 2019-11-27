Browns Have Prime Free Agent Target as Patriots Release Veteran

The New England Patriots released Jared Veldheer off of the reserve-retired list on Tuesday, and the word is the veteran offensive tackle still wants to get on the field this season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the move from the defending Super Bowl champs, noting that Veldheer in shape and looking to help a team.

Queue the Cleveland Browns, who have been in the market for a steady veteran presence to bolster their offensive, specifically at the tackle spots. The Browns relentlessly attempted to trade for Redskins disgruntled Pro Bowler Trent Williams at the deadline, but the price was simply too high.

This is interesting: The #Patriots are releasing veteran OT Jared Veldheer off of the reserve/retired list, source said. He's in shape and looking to help a team in need of an OL. A possible late-season addition.

The Browns have been shuffling the unit looking for solutions to better protect quarterback Baker Mayfield. J.C. Tretter, Joel Bitonio and Chris Hubbard have been the steady pieces of the line, but the right guard and left tackle spots have been shuffled.

Former first-round pick Greg Robinson was benched earlier in the year for Justin McCray, but has since retaken the starting left tackle role. Robinson has allowed three sacks and has been called for six penalties this season, turning in a mostly inconsistent showing most weeks.

Browns Twitter: Little worried about the tackles. Greg Robinson:

Jared Veldheer Consistent Veteran Presence Browns Need

Veldheer, who has nine season under his belt, initially called it quits with the Patriots because he didn’t feel his body could hold up for an entire NFL season.

“It was easy (decision) because of knowing what my body was telling me, but it was hard because I was leaving a very good situation being with the Patriots,” Veldheer told MLive.com in June. “(Belichick) understood, and everyone in the NFL building understands that the sport can do a number on your body and different guys have different timelines on how long they can make it through.”

Veldheer was dealing with a hip injury and he left the team just 10 days after signing.

“When March rolled around I thought I could give it a go, but once I went out there to do actual football stuff, the hip felt exactly how it did at the end of the season. There was just no way I was going to put my body through that. I couldn’t conceive even trying to make my body do that.”

It appears that five games and possibility a playoff run would be a different story for Veldheer. He’s started 113 games in his career with the Cardinals, Raiders and Broncos. Veldheer was a third-round pick in 2010 from Division II Hillsdale College.

Browns Seeking to Stay in Playoff Contention Against Steelers

The Browns are two-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. Cleveland won 21-7 the first time around against the AFC North rival, stymying the Pittsburgh offense most of the evening.

Since a shocking loss to the Brandon Allen-led Broncos on Nov. 3, the Browns have won three in a row to stay in the AFC playoff race.

It’s unlikely Cleveland catches the 9-2 Ravens for the division, but a Wild Card is still a possibility, with the Browns just a game out. A win against the 6-5 Steelers would give them a big shot in the arm. The Raiders, Colts and Titans are all 6-5 as well and in contention.

