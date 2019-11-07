Insider Links Patriots Coach to Browns, Baker Mayfield

It’s no secret that Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is feeling his seat getting warmer by the day as the losses pile up despite a massive amount of talent at his disposal.

Kitchens, who was thought to be the mastermind behind the Browns strong offensive performance in the second half of last season, has been unable to replicate the same results as the head man. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has regressed in his second year after setting the rookie touchdown record and the Browns have been unable to unleash the talents of Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

At 2-6, Kitchens hasn’t done much to gain sympathy from the Browns beatdown fanbase, which has been hardly satisfied with his consistent cries for better execution.

So with the “Fire Freddie” whispers turning into downright chants, speculation is swirling on who the Browns could target as their next head coach if the franchise does in fact decide to move on from Kitchens at the end of the season (or sooner).

An interesting name brought to the table by Albert Breer of the MMQB was longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

“I think Josh (McDaniels) would be fantastic for Baker,” Breer said while on the Bull & Fox show. “I think bringing in somebody that coached Brady. I think Baker would have to respect that.”

McDaniels has done some magic during his time with the Patriots with Tom Brady at his disposal. However, in his lone head coaching stint with the Broncos, the team went 12-20 under McDaniels.

He was reportedly part of the Browns search for a new coach this offseason, however, nothing really came to fruition.

Browns Don’t Have Pieces on the Staff That Fit

Breer didn’t put all of the Browns failures on Kitchens, saying the Browns as a franchise has a habit of putting people together who don’t necessarily fit.

“There are a lot of great coaches on that staff, but are they all aligned. Do they all have the same idea of what’s going to win every Sunday. It’s more than just getting good people in your building. I think the Browns have some good people in the building right now. It’s getting people who can work together and understanding the chemistry that it’s going to take to win. It’s understanding that everything has to fit together.”

That being said, Kitchens didn’t inspire any confidence when asked about his QB struggles, saying he said he doesn’t look at stats.

“There are a lot of factors that go into that. I do not think he is just wildly missing passes,” Kitchens said. “I do not really look at that. I just want him to get better today, just like I want him to get better this week more than last week. I truly do not look at stats.”

Browns Favored Against the Bills

It’s not often that you see a 2-6 team favored against a 6-2 team, but that’s exactly the case when the Browns host the Bills this weekend. Cleveland is installed as an early 3-point favorite against the Bills with a low total of 40.

“They are playing good defense,” Kitchens said of the Bills. “They run the ball very effectively. They play smart. They play tough. They are physical. Their defense keeps them in every game, and then their offense kind of tries to impose the will on you.”

The Bills two losses came to the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots and they carry a defense that has top five in points against and defending the pass. However, Buffalo ranks 18th in defending the run, which may be the secret to the Browns success.

