Ruling Announced On Myles Garrett’s Appeal of Indefinite Suspension

The indefinite suspension for Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett has been upheld for striking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet and the defensive end can apply for reinstatement when the season end.

Additionally, Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey had his suspension reduced from three games to two.

The NFL made an official announcement revealing the decision from Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA.

Appeals officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, have reached their decisions on the discipline appeals for Myles Garrett and Maurkice Pouncey. pic.twitter.com/xfLpiHpVBc — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 21, 2019

On top of lost pay, Garrett was fined $45,623 for the fight. More fines are expected for other players, including Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, who avoided any suspension.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett was fined $45,623, source said. Other players still will be disciplined in the form of fines, including #Steelers QB Mason Rudolph. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2019

NFL insiders were not surprised by the announcement, with the league wanting to send a message on Garrett’s actions on the field. It’s the second-longest suspension for an on-field incident, behind only the 12-game ban handed to Vontaze Burfict this season.

“The NFL was determined Myles Garrett would not play football again this season, period,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on NFL Live Thursday. “I don’t think Myles Garrett was ever going to have his suspension reduced this season.”

Garrett had met with the NFL in a meeting that latest less than two hours on Wednesday.

Garrett’s appeal was reportedly based on precedent, according to ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano.

“Source says Myles Garrett appeal argument is precedent-based. Antonio Smith got 2 preseason games, plus one regular season game for swinging helmet at Incognito in 2013. Ergo, even six games (remainder of this season) is too long, they argue. And of course, indefinite suspension unacceptable.”

Myles Garrett Claims Mason Rudolph Used Racial Slur

A report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson has revealed that Garrett’s appeal alleges that Rudolph called him a racial slur prior to the infamous brawl last Thursday.

The Steelers quickly issued a statement that denied the allegation.

“Mason vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement. “He will not discuss this accusation any further and his focus remains on preparation for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.”

Rudolph’s agent Timothy M. Younger went a step further, calling it a lie.

“According to ESPN, in his appeal, Myles Garrett falsely asserted that Mason Rudolph uttered a racial slur toward him prior to swinging a helmet at Mason’s uncovered head, in a desperate attempt to mitigate his suspension. This is a lie. This false allegation was never asserted by Garrett in the aftermath of the game. Never suggested prior to the hearing, and conspicuously absent in the apology published by the Browns and adopted by Garrett. The malicious use of this wild and unfounded allegation is an assault on Mason’s integrity which is far worse than the physical assault witnessed on Thursday. This is reckless and shameful. We will haven o further comment.”

READ NEXT: Browns Fans Start Petition After Myles Garrett Suspension