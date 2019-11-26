Colin Kaepernick Workout Yields WR Workout With Browns

Colin Kaepernick’s high-profile workout on Nov. 16 for NFL scouts, coaches and executives has yet to generate any opportunities for the free agent quarterback.

However, Jordan Veasy —one of his wide receivers from the workout — has earned an opportunity to tryout with the Cleveland Browns.

According to Howard Balzer, Veasy was among the six players who the Browns worked out on Monday.

NFL tryout/visit report from Monday. Browns: CB Dee Delaney; DEs Terence Fede, Noah Spencer; DTs Walter Palmore, Caraun Reid; WR Jordan Veasy. So, one of Colin Kaepernick's receivers from his recent workout (Veasy) gets a tryout. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) November 26, 2019

Veasy played his college football at California but has yet to find a long-term NFL home. He’s had stops on the practice squads of the Titans, Jaguars, Colts and most recently the Bills. He was released in October from Buffalo.

In two seasons with the Golden Bears, Veasy had 63 catches for 797 yards and nine touchdowns.

It’s unlikely anything comes from the tryout for Veasy, with the Browns announcing the signing of former Green Bay Packers fourth-round pick J’Mon Moore on Monday.

Moore is a second-year player out of Missouri. He spent the 2018 season and 2019 training camp as a member of the Green Bay Packers. He was originally selected in the fourth round in 2018 by the Packers. He didn’t make it through the final wave of roster cuts this season. Moore appeared in 12 career games with the Packers, collecting just two receptions for 15 yards.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry give the Browns one of the best wide receiver combos in football, but there has been conversation about the depth behind them. Rashard Higgins, Damion Ratley and KhaDarel Hodge were the other active wide receivers against the Dolphins. Taywan Taylor — who the Browns acquired via trade with the Titans in the offseason — was inactive. The Browns cut Antonio Callaway earlier this season.

No teams have reached out to Kaepernick following the workout, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Browns Workout Bevy of Defensive Linemen

With Myles Garrett out for the year and Olivier Vernon missing extended time with a knee injury, the Browns are looking for solutions to provide depth at defensive end.

Of the six players worked out, four were defensive lineman. The group included ends Terence Fede, Noah Spence and tackles Walter Palmore and Caraun Reid.

Among the group, Spence is the most notable name, as he will be familiar for fans in Ohio. He spent part of his college career at Ohio State before transferring to Eastern Kentucky after a pair of failed drug test with the Buckeyes. In his one season at Eastern Kentucky, he notched 63 tackles and 11.5 sacks and was the Ohio Valley Conference co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Despite his off-field trouble, Spence was still a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was waived by the Bucs as they cut the roster to 53 players this season.

The Browns could be in the market for defensive tackle depth as well, surprisingly releasing Devaroe Lawrence on Tuesday.

Browns Road Favorites Against Rival Steelers

The Browns are two-point favorites against the Steelers this week, just two weeks removed from beating their AFC North rival 21-7.

The matchup will be a high-profile one, considering what happened last time the teams met up at FirstEnergy Stadium. That game ended with Myles Garrett bashing Steelers QB Mason Rudolph over the head with a helmet.

However, the Browns won’t be seeing Rudolph this time around. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed during a press conference on Tuesday that Devlin “Duck” Hodges will start after leading the team to victory last week against the Bengals in relief of Rudolph.

