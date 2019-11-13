Buffalo vs. Kent State Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

MACtion has returned. The Bulls and Golden Flashes square off in week two of the annual MAC midweek tradition. This game features a matchup of teams heading in opposite directions. Buffalo still has an outside shot at a division title, needing to win all three of their remaining games and hope for two losses from Miami (Ohio). Kent State needs to win out in order to get bowl eligible for the first time since 2012.

Buffalo (5-4) leads the conference in scoring defense, allowing just 22.3 points per game. The Bulls are getting hot at the right time having won three straight games, including a 43-14 beatdown of Eastern Michigan last week. Jaret Patterson has carried the load offensively for Buffalo with 995 yards rushing and seven touchdowns this season. Taylor Riggins has been a star on defense and leads the MAC with six sacks this season.

Kent State (3-6) has dropped three straight games after a 3-3 start and is danger of missing out on the postseason. Dustin Crum leads the team in both passing and rushing. The junior has thrown for 1,601 yards this season and 12 touchdowns with just one interception. Isaiah McCoy has been a dangerous weapon on the outside and is fifth in the MAC in receiving with 525 yards this season.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Gambling Facebook page for all the latest sports gambling news, trends, odds, and picks!

Buffalo at Kent State Game Details

Date: Thursday, November 14

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Dix Stadium (Kent, Ohio)

TV: CBSSN

Spread: Buffalo -6

Total: 56.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

The short-road favorite is receiving the majority of the action in this matchup, getting 79-percent of the bets and 86-percent of the money, according to The Action Network. The line has also shifted from Buffalo -3.5 to Buffalo -6 which is a strong correlation to where the money is trending.

Betting Trends

Buffalo is 5-4 ATS this season

Kent State is 5-4 ATS this season

Over is 5-4 in Buffalo games this season

Under is 5-4 in Kent State games this season

Kent State is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 conference games

Over is 15-7 in Buffalo’s last 22 games

Road team is 7-1-1 in the last 9 meetings

*All betting trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

The line movement has told me everything I need to know in this matchup. Buffalo’s defense should have no issues controlling this game and Kent State’s offensive line has allowed 30 sacks, the second-most in the MAC. That is a huge advantage for the Bulls and I expect Taylor Riggins to wreak havoc in the backfield. Six is a lot of points to swallow for a road favorite in conference play, and I wish I got this before it moved up from 3.5, but the Bulls have to be the play here.

PICK: Buffalo -6 (-110)

Kent State’s defense is allowing the most points in the MAC this season, and with Buffalo coming off a 43-point outburst against EMU, I expect the Bulls offense to keep rolling. The concern here is how many points can the Golden Flashes score, so taking a look at an over for Buffalo’s team total of 31 might not be a bad play either.

PICK: Over 56.5

READ NEXT: Northern Illinois vs. Toledo Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith