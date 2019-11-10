Cardinals vs. Bucs Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Things have gone south for Tampa Bay. The Bucs have lost four straight and have played their way out of the NFC playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Cardinals continue to improve every week under rookie head coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray. This will be the first home game for the Bucs in nearly two months.

Arizona (3-5) is getting 65-percent of the bets and 67-percent of the money in this game, according to The Action Network. Murray has improved every week and has not thrown an interception since Week 4. He is also leading the team in rushing with 313 yards and two touchdowns. Kenyan Drake had an impressive debut with 110 yards rushing and a touchdown. Drake was acquired via a trade from the Miami Dolphins just before last week’s deadline.

Tampa Bay (2-6) continues to struggle with turnovers. They’ve given it away 18 times this season, second-most in the NFL. Jameis Winston has been the main culprit, with 12 interceptions to go along with his 16 touchdowns. The Bucs have also struggled to keep other teams out of the end zone, allowing 31.5 points per game this season, second-most in the league.

Game Details: Cardinals at Bucs

Date: Sunday, November 9

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

TV: FOX

Spread: Bucs -4.5

Total: 52

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Betting Trends

Cardinals are 6-3 ATS this season

Bucs are 2-6 ATS this season

Over is 5-4 in Cardinals games this season

Over is 6-2 in Bucs games this season

Cardinals are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

Bucs are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games

Over is 6-0 in last 6 Bucs games

Cardinals are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 meetings

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

I’m not sure what to make of Jameis Winston in this matchup. The enigmatic quarterback has a chance to lead the league in both touchdown passes and interceptions, which would be a historic but dubious distinction. It’s sad that I might trust the rookie Kyler Murray more in this game, but that seems to be the reality. The Cards have appeared to improve slightly each week that the Kingsbury-Murray duo has been running the show. They gave the San Francisco 49ers a game last Thursday and I expect the long rest to only help Arizona’s preparation for this game. There’s no way I can trust Tampa Bay as a favorite of longer than a field goal. Take the points.

PICK: Bucs +4.5 (-110)

There’s only one way you can go with the total here. Both of these defenses have struggled mightily at times this season. Combined they are allowing an average of 59.4 points per game, which is a full touchdown over the spread. Take the over.

PICK: Over 52 (-110)

The Bucs are allowing 31.5 points per game, so you’re getting eight points of value here. I think this could hit by the third quarter if Arizona’s offense starts fast.

PICK: Cardinals Team Total Over 23.5 (-110)

