Cardinals’ Josh Shaw Suspended Through 2020 Season for Betting on NFL Games

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Arizona Cardinals DB Josh Shaw has been suspended by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell through “at least the full 2020 season” for betting on NFL games multiple times this season.

The #Cardinals’ Josh Shaw has been suspended through the 2020 season for betting on NFL games. pic.twitter.com/f2yqCm0VzD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 29, 2019

Shaw, who is currently on Injured Reserve for the remainder of the 2019 season, will be eligible to petition for reinstatement on February 15, 2021.

This story is developing.

