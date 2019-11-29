Cardinals’ Josh Shaw Suspended Through 2020 Season for Betting on NFL Games

Cardinals’ Josh Shaw Suspended Through 2020 Season for Betting on NFL Games

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Josh Shaw

Getty Images Josh Shaw was placed on the IR by the Arizona Cardinals prior to the 2019 season.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Arizona Cardinals DB Josh Shaw has been suspended by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell through “at least the full 2020 season” for betting on NFL games multiple times this season.

Shaw, who is currently on Injured Reserve for the remainder of the 2019 season, will be eligible to petition for reinstatement on February 15, 2021.

This story is developing.

READ NEXT: Chiefs Sign Former Jets, Browns Running Back

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata

Read More
, ,