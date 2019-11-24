Eagles Fans Boo Carson Wentz Off Field in First Half [WATCH]

It wasn’t a pretty first half for Carson Wentz. The Eagles quarterback looked like a deer in headlights.

Wentz went 10-of-16 for 62 yards in the first half Sunday as Philadelphia went into halftime trailing Seattle 10-3. In all reality, it should have been a lot worse than a seven-point deficit. The Eagles defense kept them in the game.

Wentz chucked a costly interception in the second quarter on an overthrown ball that was intended for Zach Ertz. The Seahawks turned the turnover into three points. He also took a sack and fumbled it away in the first quarter. Wentz has now lost four fumbles since Week 7, the second-worst mark in the entire NFL.

In addition, the Eagles quarterback continued to miss on easy throws and hold the football too long. He missed two would-be completions when he overthrew a wide-open Miles Sanders. The first one would have been a touchdown and the second one a first down. Seattle also sacked Wentz three times in the first half. Wentz heard the boo-birds as he left the field.

Former Eagles Linebacker Criticizes Wentz

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was getting it from all angles Sunday after a dismal performance. He consistently missed throws and took unnecessary sacks, while turning the ball over at inopportune times.

Former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho has been a voice of reason and staunch Wentz defender in recent weeks. Not anymore. Acho, a knowledgeable analyst for ESPN, took to Twitter to proclaim that Wentz was having an awful game.

No way to sugar coat it. Carson Wentz is playing awful right now. Period. I understand he’s without SEVERAL weapons, but he’s late on throws and seemingly lacks pocket awareness. #Eagles — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) November 24, 2019

Acho had previously said he would take Wentz over the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott in a big game because he “can do some things that Dak Prescott can’t do.” The retired-player-turned analyst referred to Prescott as a Toyota 4 Runner versus Wentz’s “exotic car.”

Brandon Brooks Questionable to Return

Brandon Brooks left Sunday’s game early in the first quarter with an undisclosed illness. The starting right guard was deemed questionable to return and Halapoulivaati Vaitai took over his spot on the offensive line. The Eagles were down 7-3 in the first quarter when Brooks went out.

Second-year man Matt Pryor saw some action in the first half, too. He came in to play right guard after the Eagles moved Vaitai to right tackle and pulled starter Andre Dillard. The rookie was benched to start the second half.

Seahawks Score Touchdown on Trick Play

The game’s only touchdown came on a trick play from Russell Wilson to Malik Turner. The score gave the Seahawks a 7-3 lead.

It marked the second straight week the Eagles defense had surrendered a touchdown on a trick play after the Patriots used a similar design last week to get back in the game. This time, Wilson pitched it to running back Chris Carson who threw it back to the Seattle quarterback and he found Turner in between two Eagles defenders.

There were no other touchdowns scored in the first half. Philadelphia went into the locker room trailing 10-3.

