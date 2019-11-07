Chargers vs. Raiders Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Raiders can establish themselves as legit AFC playoff contenders with a win on Thursday night against a tough Chargers team that might have put themselves back on the map after an impressive performance last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Los Angeles (4-5) has won two straight and is coming off their best win of the season, a 26-11 beatdown of the NFC North-leading Packers. The Chargers D held Aaron Rodgers to a season-low 161 yards passing and just 50 yards of total offense in the first half. Los Angeles has only allowed 168 points this season, ninth-fewest in the NFL.

Oakland (4-4) has overachieved this season in year two of the Jon Gruden reboot. Josh Jacobs has been a star on offense, leading all rookies in rushing by a wide margin with 740 yards and six touchdowns on the ground this season. Defensively is where the Raiders have struggled the most. Oakland is ranked 26th in the league in scoring defense, allowing 27.0 points per game.

Game Details: Chargers at Raiders

Date: Thursday, November 7

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: RingCentral Coliseum (Oakland, California)

TV: FOX

Spread: Chargers -1.5

Total: 49.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Betting Trends

Chargers are 3-4-2 ATS this season

Raiders are 5-3 ATS this season

Under is 7-2 in Chargers games this season

Over is 5-3 in Raiders games this season

Chargers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 Thursday games

Raiders are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 home games

Under is 10-2 in Chargers last 12 games vs. AFC West

Under is 20-6 in Raiders last 26 games vs. AFC West

Chargers are 4-0 ATS in the last 4 meetings

Under is 5-0 in the last 5 meetings

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

This feels like a tough spot for the Chargers on a week coming off a huge home win. Road divisional games on Thursday night are never a place I like to lay points, despite the short number here. Meanwhile, the Raiders feature a rejuvenated rushing attack led by rookie Josh Jacobs and despite LA’s stout defense, they are still allowing 114.1 yards per game on the ground this season. Jacobs controls the tempo, Chucky covers the number.

PICK: Raiders +1.5 (-110)

The trends here are very telling. Against AFC West opponents, the under is 10-2 in the Chargers last 12 games and 20-6 in the Raiders last 26 games. Oakland’s defense definitely scares me in this spot as they have not been sound this season. But against divisional opponents, I think they get up for what will be the last ever primetime game at the Coliseum. Never go against a good trend and maybe even sprinkle some on the first-quarter and first-half under as well.

PICK: Under 49.5 (-110)

This is strictly a load-management play. Gordon is still working his way back into midseason form after missing all of the preseason and the first four weeks of the season due to the contract holdout. He carried it a season-high 20 times in Sunday’s win over Green Bay, but the Chargers big lead helped dictate the game flow. If LA is behind in this one, as I expect, Rivers will be throwing more, and Gordon’s workload should be lessened.

PICK: Melvin Gordon Under 13.5 rush attempts (-124)

