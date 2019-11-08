Chase Young’s Suspension: What Did Ohio State Star Do?

Ohio State stud defensive end Chase Young is facing an “indefinite suspension” this season, per Letterman Row. Young will miss Ohio State’s upcoming game against Maryland and could potentially be out for even more contests. Ohio State released a vague statement on the suspension citing a “possible NCAA issue from 2018” that the school is looking into.

“Ohio State’s Chase Young will not play in this Saturday’s game between the Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into,” Ohio State said in a statement, per Lettermen Row.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit confirmed the report of Young’s suspension but admitted even he did not know the details of why the defensive end will be absent.

“This is all I know. Statement from the Ohio State Department of Athletics Ohio State’s Chase Young will not play in this Saturday’s game between the Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into,” Herbstreit tweeted.

Young is not only one of the Buckeyes top players but potentially the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Ohio State is the top-ranked team in the College Football Playoff’s initial rankings and an extended absence would be a major blow for the Buckeyes.

Young Is Being Mentioned as a Possible Heisman Trophy Candidate

Young’s talent makes him the rare defensive player that is being discussed as a potential Heisman Trophy contender. As ESPN’s David Pollack pointed out, the suspension puts his Heisman chances in serious doubt.

“Chase Young is the best player in College Football! He shld be in the Heisman mix. The rumors flying around about his possible suspension wld end all of those talks. Even if it is just one game,” Pollack tweeted.

Young is an elite pass rusher who already has 13.5 sacks to go along with 29 tackles so far this season.

The Ohio State Defensive Ends Is One of the Favorites to Be the No. 1 Pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Not only is Young one of the best players in college football, but he is one of the best NFL defensive prospects we have seen in years. Young and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are the two favorites to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

It will be interesting to see what the investigation reveals and if it will have any impact on Young’s draft stock. Like many analysts, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Young as his top-ranked player on his 2020 big board.