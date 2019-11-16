Chicago Bears Make Surprising Decision on Colin Kaepernick Workout

After Head coach Matt Nagy refused to divulge any information to the media regarding whether or not the Chicago Bears would have a representative at the workout organized for Colin Kaepernick, we now know the answer.
Late Saturday afternoon, as the workout was taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, Atlanta Falcons beat writer Vaughn McClure broke the news that representatives and/or scouts from the Chicago Bears organization were in fact, in attendance. “Looks like Bears and Jaguars here,” McClure wrote.
While it remains unlikely that the Bears will sign the former quarterback, early word on how well he was performing in his workout is in–and it’s overwhelmingly positive. USA Today’s Doug Farrar said of Kaepernick: “Outstanding velocity, everything on a rope, can make any throw.” Others were complimentary of what they saw from Kaepernick on Saturday, as well.
Bears Have Major Needs at Quarterback
Whether we’re talking about Mitchell Trubisky or backup Chase Daniel, the Bears have had one of the worst offenses in the league all season regardless of who has been under center. Some have argued that Bears coach Matt Nagy is limiting Trubisky with his bad play-calling; other argue Nagy is limited with what he can call when Trubisky is under center.
When word broke that the NFL was giving Kaepernick a tryout on Saturday, several members of the Bears sports media–along with several members of the national media–spoke up in favor of the Bears giving Kaep a shot. Whether the team take a huge chance on a player as controversial as Kaepernick remains to be seen.
Kaepernick Workout Changed Locations on Saturday
The workout did not take place without a good bit of drama, however. With good reason–and largely to ensure transparency–Kaepernick requested that the media be present at the workout, which the NFL denied. Kaepernick then changed the venue of the workout to a location outside of the original destination (the workout was originally supposed to take place at the Atlanta Falcons facility). Kaepernick’s team said he changed the venue of the workout so that media and others could be present.
The NFL has since responded to Kaepernick, saying they are “disappointed” in his decision to move the workout:
After the workout wrapped up, several videos and media clips of Kaepernick’s performance began circulating–and some of the video evidence strongly supports his assertion that he can still play the game. Kaepernick also apparently had a message for scouts and representatives present to give to their respective team’s owners: “When you go back, tell your owners to stop being scared.”
