Chicago Bears Make Surprising Decision on Colin Kaepernick Workout

After Head coach Matt Nagy refused to divulge any information to the media regarding whether or not the Chicago Bears would have a representative at the workout organized for Colin Kaepernick, we now know the answer.

Late Saturday afternoon, as the workout was taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, Atlanta Falcons beat writer Vaughn McClure broke the news that representatives and/or scouts from the Chicago Bears organization were in fact, in attendance. “Looks like Bears and Jaguars here,” McClure wrote.

Looks like Bears and Jaguars here pic.twitter.com/yLfWR9yPgu — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) November 16, 2019

While it remains unlikely that the Bears will sign the former quarterback, early word on how well he was performing in his workout is in–and it’s overwhelmingly positive. USA Today’s Doug Farrar said of Kaepernick: “Outstanding velocity, everything on a rope, can make any throw.” Others were complimentary of what they saw from Kaepernick on Saturday, as well.

So far, Kaepernick looks like Kaepernick. Outstanding velocity, everything on a rope, can make any throw. Questions teams will have about different arcs and speeds, performance when hurried, and progression-reading — the questions I'd have — can't really be answered here. — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) November 16, 2019

Kaepernick wrapping up his workout. Threw the ball very well. Lot of deep, accurate passes … But this is about a lot of things well beyond football and has been for a long time. Have to wonder if this changes that — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 16, 2019

Bears Have Major Needs at Quarterback

Whether we’re talking about Mitchell Trubisky or backup Chase Daniel, the Bears have had one of the worst offenses in the league all season regardless of who has been under center. Some have argued that Bears coach Matt Nagy is limiting Trubisky with his bad play-calling; other argue Nagy is limited with what he can call when Trubisky is under center.

When word broke that the NFL was giving Kaepernick a tryout on Saturday, several members of the Bears sports media–along with several members of the national media–spoke up in favor of the Bears giving Kaep a shot. Whether the team take a huge chance on a player as controversial as Kaepernick remains to be seen.

Kaepernick Workout Changed Locations on Saturday

The workout did not take place without a good bit of drama, however. With good reason–and largely to ensure transparency–Kaepernick requested that the media be present at the workout, which the NFL denied. Kaepernick then changed the venue of the workout to a location outside of the original destination (the workout was originally supposed to take place at the Atlanta Falcons facility). Kaepernick’s team said he changed the venue of the workout so that media and others could be present.

Representatives for Kaepernick moved and rescheduled his workout for NFL teams Saturday after disagreements persisted with the league over the details of his audition. https://t.co/wyB22bgGz3 — Post Sports (@PostSports) November 16, 2019

NFL declined to allow media and cameras into Colin Kaepernick’s workout as he had requested for transparency, per source. Workout now will be moved to alternative location in Atlanta this afternoon that will be open to the media and all NFL representative as allowed under rules. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2019

The NFL has since responded to Kaepernick, saying they are “disappointed” in his decision to move the workout:

NFL’s response to Colin Kaepernick opting to do his own workout today in Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/uvUZGH7CQ5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2019

After the workout wrapped up, several videos and media clips of Kaepernick’s performance began circulating–and some of the video evidence strongly supports his assertion that he can still play the game. Kaepernick also apparently had a message for scouts and representatives present to give to their respective team’s owners: “When you go back, tell your owners to stop being scared.”

Kaepernick thanks scouts from Washington, New York Jets and Kansas City and says: “When you go back, tell your owners to stop being scared.” pic.twitter.com/UMLSrIcn09 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 16, 2019

There are several NFL quarterbacks who will START tomorrow that can’t make this same throw #KaepernickWorkout #NFL100 (🎥: @JRSportBrief)pic.twitter.com/MZjol7ZKep — NFL@SneakerReporter (@NFL_SR) November 16, 2019

READ NEXT: Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Complimentary About Colin Kaepernick