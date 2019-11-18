Chiefs vs. Chargers Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The NFL is back in Mexico City. The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will play at the retooled Estadio Azteca on Monday night. It will mark the fourth regular-season NFL game played in Mexico City and the first since last year’s game was canceled due to poor field conditions. Since then, the turf has been swapped out for natural grass and there have been fewer sporting events played at the venue over the last year, in preparation for this game.

“The field is in very good condition,” said NFL Mexico Director Arturo Olivé. “It looks spectacular, and we are very happy with the great work that has been carried out.”

In addition to the field conditions, there have been other upgrades to the stadium, including upgraded locker rooms. Capacity was also reduced to about 84,000 from over 100,000 previously.

As for the game itself, it’s a huge litmus test for the Chiefs, who enter the game dead even with the Oakland Raiders in the AFC West standings. Kansas City lost a heartbreaking 35-32 decision last week to the Tennessee Titans and have looked vulnerable at times defensively this season. Meanwhile, the Chargers have been wildly inconsistent, beating difficult opponents outright such as the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts but winning just three games ATS all season.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and predictions for this matchup between two AFC West rivals.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Gambling for all the latest sports gambling news, trends, odds, and picks!

Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Details

Date: Monday, November 18

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Azteca (Mexico City, Mexico)

TV: FOX

Spread: Chiefs -4.5

Total: 52.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at Chiefs -3 and has been bet all the way up to Chiefs -5 some books, according to VegasInsider.com. The action also favors KC with the Chiefs getting just 70% of the bets and 71% of the money.

The total opened at 49 and has been bet up slightly to 53 some books. According to The Action Network, 67% of the bets and 71% of the money has been on the over.

Betting Trends

Chiefs are 5-5 ATS this season

Chargers are 3-5-2 ATS this season

Over is 7-3 in Chiefs games this season

Under is 7-3 in Chargers games this season

Chiefs are 4-1 ATS in the last 5 meetings

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

Patrick Mahomes didn’t seem any worse for wear in last week’s loss to the Titans. The reigning MVP completed a career-high 36 passes with 446 yards and three touchdowns. However, as has been the case many times in the past two seasons, it was Kansas City’s defense which faltered late. The Chiefs are ranked 20th in the NFL allowing 23.9 points per game and have given up 89 points in the last 3 games. The Chargers got the better of Kansas City in Week 15 last year, winning the game 29-28 and holding Mahomes to 243 yards passing, his lowest output of the season. Take the value here and go with Los Angeles getting more than four points. The Chargers have had 10 days off since a 26-24 loss last Thursday in Oakland. They are well-rested and hungry for a win. KC still seems a little off-balance after a tumultuous month. I don’t believe the field conditions will play a factor here which means the over is also in play but my official pick is to take the points.

PICK: Chargers +4.5 (-110)

READ NEXT: Bills vs. Dolphins Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith