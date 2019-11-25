Bulls: Coby White Reveals Views on MJ, Derrick Rose, Heat’s Kendrick Nunn

Coby White was the first University of North Carolina Tar Heel to be drafted by the Chicago Bulls since Michael Jordan.

That’s pressure. Ain’t it?

The Bulls’ seventh pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, White has been playing decent basketball so far.

In Chicago’s ’ 116-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, White scored 28 points (12-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt) dished out three assists, hauled in two rebounds and tallied two steals in 34 minutes off the bench.

That’s big.

The 6’5 guard is shining among his rookie contemporaries in a couple of key statistical categories.

Averaging 13.9 points and 2.3 assists in a shade over 25 minutes per contest, he’s fifth among NBA rookies in scoring and seventh in assists.

To quote comedian, Lil Duval: White is truly living his best life!

He has no time for anything else.

Playing in head coach Jim Boylen’s system White is a playmaker, but he’s also shining on the offensive end. On November 12, he set a Bulls franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a single quarter against the New York Knicks. En route to an eventual 120-102 Bulls win over the New York Knicks, White hit seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

White’s been busy on and off the court. This summer, White signed a multi-year shoe contract with Adidas and joining teammate, Zach LaVine on team Adidas.

White also signed a deal with Zenni where he’ll promote the online eyewear retailer’s low cost prescription eyewear and Blokz product line which help protect the eyes from Blue Light. For those keeping score at home: White joins Lavine, Ryan Arcidiacono, Wendell Carter Jr. as brand ambassadors of the Bulls’ jersey sponsor.

Check out our Q&A where we discuss White’s selection in music, respect for Derrick Rose and Kendrick Nunn, taste in glasses and more.

Coby on Fashion

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: So one thing I found interesting is, you’re doing all this stuff with Zenni, you actually wear glasses.

Coby White: Yeah. I’m supposed to. I wear them when I can, but it’s not often, but imma start wearing them more often just because I need to.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You need to.

Coby White: Yeah.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Obviously can’t wear your style on the court, you can’t necessarily-I don’t think rec specs is your thing.

Coby White: Nah, I’m good on that one.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: For a guy off-court, style is very important to you, I can tell by the drip. How much is glasses, or the frames, the different frames, like the Malcolm X look you got right now, how much is glasses frame important to your off-court look?

Coby White: I think it can set off a fit, it kind of sets off the fit. Glasses, you know, sometimes kind of completes your whole look, I feel like with, you know, me and other people. Wearing glasses-but you gotta pick the right pair, you know what I’m saying? You can’t just wear some crazy stuff. Having frames is a big part of it.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What kind of frames fit your personal style?

Coby White: Me, I’m more of a basic type of guy, so most of the time, I’m going to just go with a basic color. Nothing too crazy, nothing too eye-popping because the way I dress is more chill, I don’t wear loud stuff, like Wendell, he wears loud stuff, so his glasses would be crazy.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Growing up, what was your sense of style with glasses? Did you have a style? Did you have a Steve Urkel style?

oby White: I wasn’t really into glasses growing up because I never had a need to, I didn’t get into it until I was in high school, until I went to the eye doctor and they told me I needed glasses, so then that’s when i kind of got into it more and more.

Derrick Rose and being a Bull:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You signed a contract with Adidas. Derrick Rose, a point guard who came out of Chicago. Did you watch him, growing up? What did he mean to you?

Coby White: Yeah, I definitely watched him, he’s one of my favorite players to watch. His first year, especially his MVP season was crazy, so my homeboys, that was their favorite player, so everybody wanted to be like D-Rose, you know. I used to watch him play on Saturday nights when they used to play, and ain’t no telling what would’ve happened if he stayed healthy. I feel like he would’ve been, you know, one of the best to ever play the game.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You wear Adidas like him, you wear a Bulls’ uniform like him, is it kind of surreal watching him and then you’re wearing a Bulls jersey and you’re wearing Adidas sneakers?

Coby White: Yeah, it was crazy because the other night we played against Detroit and we played him, and just to see the love and support that Chicago fans still have for him is crazy, so for me, you grow up watching these players, and now you’re on the court against them. When you play against them on the court is when you’re like, “okay, this is reality, this is real, like I’m playing against guys I used to look up to.”

Completing His Personal Style

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What’s the ultimate drip?

Coby White: Me? I’m basic, so i’ll probably go with some jeans, some Yeezys, nice little fly hoodie, i’m a hoodie type of guy, and then some basic glasses to set it off.

Mentors and the 2019 rookie class

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: The Bulls. You guys got Zach, you got you, you got Wendell, you guys are a young team, and it seems like you’re growing. Who has been the biggest mentor or the biggest supporter of you this season?

Coby White: I would say, for me, it’s been a collective group, you know, everybody’s been positive for me, you know, just trying to help me out, but Zach has been good for me, he’s been through a couple situations that i’ve been through, he’s been good to me. Arc, Arc helped me in the beginning of the season a lot, during preseason, before games started coming around, and then I would say Denzel Valentine, he was a big help, and he’s still a big help for me now, he knows so much about the game and he tries to keep it positive and encouraging me, and I know things aren’t always going to go my way, but those guys have been there for me.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When you look at rookies, it seems like a lot of you guys have grown fast. When you look at guys like Ja Morant, guys like RJ Barrett, and you look at yourself, what’s in the water of the class of 2019?

Coby White: I don’t know, us, we’re playing well too, but then you got guys like Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn, Deandre Hunter, it’s just, I don’t know, all of us are playing really well at the beginning of the season. I know it’s still early, it’s kind of early to make predictions and assume, but I don’t know, I don’t think no one expected all of us to play as well as we do, obviously we’re going to have our ups and downs.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Who surprised you the most, out of the guys you mentioned?

Coby White: Definitely Kendrick Nunn. He’s a bucket. I personally didn’t know who he was until summer league, and he was killing at summer league on Miami just going off, and then preseason, he dropped 40 the last game, and then ever since then, he’s been in a crazy rhythm. You know, a lot of people hadn’t heard about him, but he’s definitely earned my respect, you know, and it just proves that, no matter where you come from, no matter who you are, as long as you’re given the opportunity-I feel like he’s been given the opportunity and he’s made the most of it.

Fashion inspirations and personal goals

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Who’s your biggest fashion inspiration?

Coby White: Fashion inspiration? I like CP.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Chris Paul?

Coby White: Yeah, I like CP. It’s kind of different, but it’d be loud, but basic at the same time, the way he dresses is solid in my book.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What are your personal goals? It’s early in the season, what were some of your personal goals at the start of the season, and what are some new goals you have for the summer?

Coby White: At the start of the season for me, my biggest goal was to just go out there and do what I can for my team to win games. Obviously, you want to win Rookie of the Year, you want to be 1st Team All-Rookie. For me, it was just being the best player I could be, and those still are my goals. Season’s pretty early, we didn’t start the way we wanted to, but for me, it’s still about going out and competing every night, and then being as good as I can possibly be.

Being a Bull and goals as a Bull

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You’re young as hell. Michael Jordan still carries, whether people retro him, whether it’s because he’s the face of the Chicago Bulls. Did you have that surreal moment when you actually put on a Bulls’ jersey and remember the Bulls?

Coby White: Yeah, cause when I got drafted to the Bulls, a lot of people were trying to be like, “yeah, the last person that got drafted to the Bulls was Michael Jordan and blah blah blah”, and I was like nah, don’t compare me to him. He’s, in my eyes, the greatest to ever do it, and, you know, people dream to be in the position that he was in, like you said, he’s the face of the Bulls, and i’m just trying to hang a banner one day, you know, just like he did.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: It’s early. Is the World vs. US game in Chicago representing the Bulls something you dream of, since the All-Star game is in February this year?

Coby White: Yeah, I mean, obviously I want to play in it, I hope I get selected to play in it, but yeah, it’s one thing I would love to play in, but I gotta let my play show, and then hopefully I get selected for it.

Best piece of advice and the Kanye album

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Best piece of advice that you got to start the season, and who was it from?

Coby White: It’s 82 games, and it’s gonna be a long season, you’re going to feel ups and downs. Everybody’s not perfect, you’re gonna have rough nights, for me, that’s something I need to realize. It was from Arc, it was to realize that, you know, I’m a rookie, I’m 19, and I don’t like to give myself excuses, so it’s like I don’t care that I’m a rookie and that I’m 19, I feel like I have to go out there and I have to perform, and some nights things don’t go my way, so I had to realize that, and he helped me out.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You’re an Adidas guy, Kanye West wears Yeezys. Have you checked out the album?

Coby White: I listened to it a little bit, not much.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Thoughts?

Coby White: It’s solid, I mean it’s solid. It’s okay.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: That’s fair. Last question: what song did you have before the game?

Coby White: “God’s Gift” by J Cole.