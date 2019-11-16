Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Cheers On Veteran QB Prior to NFL Workout

Nessa Diab, Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend, is pumped for her man to finally get back on the football field. Prior to his much publicized workout in Atlanta on Saturday, in which scouts from 25 NFL teams will be attendance, she tweeted out and shared on Instagram, “We are ready!!! For teams/media wanting to attend today please contact his agent now.”

Included in Diab’s message, the news statement that Kaepernick’s workout would be switching locations from the Atlanta Falcons’ training facility, and delayed an hour from its original time. Kaepernick, 32, requested that media and cameras be allowed to film on location to ensure transparency. The veteran quarterback’s workout will now start at 4 p.m. ET.

While the NFL initially only wanted their own cameras to be allowed to film Kaepernick’s workout, now, all media, including an independent film crew, will be in attendance.

Diab, 38, is a daytime radio host on New York City’s WQHT radio station, Hot 97, and has been dating Kaepernick since 2015. Her boyfriend was playing for the San Fransisco 49ers when they first linked up, however, Kaepernick hasn’t played a down in the NFL since 2016. It appears that Diab is just as anxious for Kaepernick to get back into the league and playing as the former NFL star himself.

A day earlier, she retweeted Kaepernick’s comments on his upcoming workout on November 12, in which he wrote, “I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2019

#ImWithKap & #StillWithKap Is Trending On Twitter

Diab isn’t the only cheering on Kaepernick to get signed to an NFL team by the end of the day. Thousands of people on Twitter made #ImWithKap and #StillWithKap two of the top trending terms on November 16. Users online said that they’d be rocking their Kaepernick jersey all day, while a woman named Cryssy found all the online support to be incredibly moving.

Cryssy tweeted, “ps—i’m crying reading all these beautiful tweets in support of such an incredible athlete & human being. we are all so blessed to be living at the same time as this hero #StillWithKap”

We know what’s happening with Kap and this “workout” today. And it sucks. I’m wondering if we can throw some positivity Kap’s way. Can we get #StillWithKap trending? Let the @NFL know that we’re not falling for the okey doke and we believe in why Kap took a knee? pic.twitter.com/UCAq4qv6hg — April is #StillWithKap (@ReignOfApril) November 16, 2019

I'm #StillWithKap, and any other public figure who wants to use their platform to make the world a better place for everyone. https://t.co/VKf0wlmhjj — Adam Rosenberg (@geminibros) November 16, 2019

We need more heroes like #StillWithKap pic.twitter.com/GNsTUt7XQx — Fortnite's Llama Hunter & Llama Jr. (@RealLlamaHunter) November 16, 2019

#StillWithKap May you be blessed with endless opportunities brotha! ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/jwoFANWzdk — Osama (@itsosama4) November 16, 2019

Kaepernick’s support is deeper than fans wanting him to play on their favorite team, people online are cheering him on to succeed because they believe he’s great guy who deserves the opportunity.

Bobby Root tweeted, “Kap was in Oakland just a couple weeks ago under a highway overpass handing out food to the homeless and hungry. He has the integrity and strength of a real leader. His teammates always loved and supported him through the chaos. Good luck to him at his workout. I’m #StillWithKap”

Reporter Van Jones tweeted, “No matter what, Kap will be remembered for decades and decades after his critics have been totally forgotten. Just let the man play!”

Absolutely. Also: no matter what, Kap will be remembered for decades and decades after his critics have been totally forgotten. Just let the man play! #StillWithKap https://t.co/U8YYTnQWq8 — Van Jones (@VanJones68) November 16, 2019

