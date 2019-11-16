Colin Kaepernick Workout Live Stream: Watch QB’s Full Performance

Colin Kaepernick’s NFL workout appears to be the veteran quarterback first real chance to return to the league is set to get underway live from Athens, Georgia on November 16.

Kaepernick hasn’t played a down in the NFL since he was playing with the San Fransisco 49ers in 2016, but he’s been anxiously awaiting any opportunity to return to the league and play again.

While the 32-year-old takes part in the NFL workout on Saturday afternoon, a large number of teams have at least some level of interest. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed that 25 teams are confirmed as planning to attend and video will be available for the rest of the league shortly after.

Kaepernick’s Workout Is Set To Start At 4 P.M. ET

While Kaepernick’s workout was initially set to take place at the Atlanta Falcons’ training facility and start at 3 p.m., the was an issue, as the NFL initially only wanted their own cameras to be allowed to film Kaepernick’s workout.

Now, all media, including an independent film crew, will be in attendance on Saturday, which caused the slight delay and location change. Kaepernick requested that ALL media and cameras be allowed to film on location to ensure full transparency.

Walking onto the football field, Kaepernick was wearing all black, from head to toe. He threw passes in his Nike workout shorts, tank top, socks rolled up to mid-calf, and sneakers. Kaepernick looked agile, calm, and confident, even though he was surrounded by hundreds of cameras, with thousands of people tuning in via live stream.

What Can Viewers Expect To See During Kaepernick’s Workout?

Similar to Pro Day, Kaepernick will be doing interviews, measurements, and practice drills with local volunteer wide-receivers as NFL scouts look on and decide if he’d be a good fit for their respective franchise.

With the live steam running, viewers and fans will be able to comment on all the action, as well. Many are hoping that this workout leads to Kaepernick signing a contract by the end of the day, while others believe this event might all be smoke and mirrors, a charade created by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Only time will tell how this workout will effect Kaepernick’s future NFL career, and if he’ll be running onto the field in an NFL uniform before the 2019 season is over. According to the veteran quarterback, even though he hasn’t played in nearly three years, he’s never stopped training, and is excited to show everyone that’s he still in top shape to play.

On November 12, Kaepernick tweeted about his excitement for this long-awaited opportunity. He wrote, “I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

READ NEXT: Pleasantville High School Football Game Shooting In New Jersey [Video]