Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson & Kevin Hart Sound off on Colin Kaepernick

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that zero NFL teams had reached out to Colin Kaepernick after his public workout on Saturday, November 16.

“Zero. Absolutely zero. The workout last week did absolutely nothing to enhance the chances that Colin Kaepernick is going to wind up with another team,” said Schefter.

The ESPN analyst continued to point out that there also hasn’t been a single team to request a workout with Kaepernick.

“There hasn’t been a team that has requested a workout. There hasn’t been a team that has requested a visit. There hasn’t been a team that has expressed interest in signing him. So, despite the fact that one week ago we saw Colin Kaepernick work out at the high school down in the Atlanta area, it has not translated into any results, and though the league wanted to try to help out, at least said it was trying to help out, nothing’s come of it. Colin Kaepernick’s wait continues, and it looks like it’s going to be continuing for a very, very, very long time.”

Kaepernick has not been in the league because he decided to take a public stand against police brutality to take a knee during the national anthem.

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson Recently Weighed-in on Kaepernick

Over the weekend, actors Kevin Hart and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson were guests on The Undefeated Roundtable with Kelley L. Carter. During the episode, the panel of three discussed a variety of different topics such as their new film Jumanji ‘The Next Level,’ favorite sports teams, and former the San Francisco 49ers quarterback – Kaepernick. The two actors were asked what current headlines in sports they’re paying attention to currently.

“Kaep is a big headline right now,” said Hart. “So, some things you gotta just understand and onion peel off a headline. In other words, when you dig into it and show interest, it becomes a revolving world of non-stop conversation. I think either you are a supporter, and you want to see him play, or you have no interest in it anymore.”

Johnson sounded off on Kaepernick also, while pointing out that it’s obvious the quarterback can still play.

“Yeah, it is so polarizing is what we are finding right now,” said Johnson. “Ultimately, we are athletes by nature and love the world of sports and all sports, but this one, in particular, obviously it’s a close one to us and also, it ultimately comes down to how badly do you want to play the game. On the business level for the owners, how badly do you want Kaep in the game? Because obviously, he can still ball.”

Jay-Z was Disappointed With Kaepernick Changing Venues for Workout

Hip-hop Icon and businessman Jay-Z didn’t seem happy after Kaepernick’s workout. Per Sports Illustrated, Jay-Z was “disappointed with Colin’s actions and believes he turned a legitimate workout into a publicity stunt.”

Kaepernick’s representatives released a statement, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

“Mr. Kaepernick requested all media be allowed into the workout to observe and film it and for an independent film crew to be there to ensure transparency. The NFL denied this request. Based on the prior conduct by the league office, Mr. Kaepernick simply asks for a transparent and open process, which is why a new location has been selected for today.”

