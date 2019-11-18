Colin Kaepernick Workout Update: No NFL Contract in Sight

Colin Kaepernick’s workout did not go as well as planned, but it had little to do with the quarterback’s performance in Atlanta. Kaepernick changed the location and time prompting the majority of NFL teams not to attend the workout. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that there are still no workouts with an NFL team on the horizon.

“Colin Kaepernick’s team sent video of his Sat workout to all 32 teams Sun night,” La Canfora noted on Twitter. “His agent has informed them he would interview and workout at their facility as is the normal process. He has been open to that for 3 years I would also point out. Still no takers on a team workout.”

After Kaepernick’s workout, the quarterback’s agent Jeff Nalley sounded less than optimistic about his chances of signing with a team. Nalley admitted that he had not heard from any interested NFL teams.

“I hope so [Kaepernick will sign with an NFL team], but I don’t know,” Nalley told ESPN. “I’ll be honest, I’m a little bit pessimistic because I’ve talked to all 32 teams. I’ve reached out to them recently, and none of them have had any interest. I’ll tell you this: No team asked for this workout. The league office asked for this workout.”



Only 8 of the 25 NFL Teams Expected at Kaepernick’s Workout Ended Up Attending

After Kaepernick changed the workout location from Flowery Branch to Riverdale, only eight of the 25 expected teams ended up attending the workout. This means as many as 17 teams did not end up attending the workout after it was canceled at the Falcons’ facility. The following teams were in attendance at Kaepernick’s workout, per ESPN: Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Kaepernick decided to change locations after he took issue with the workout being closed to the media as well as the waiver the NFL wanted him to sign. Sports Illustrated detailed the waiver in question and why Kaepernick opted not to sign it.

Kaepernick’s waiver contained no reference to potential employment-related claims. The waiver was entirely about physical injury or death. While Kaepernick would have signed the waiver on his own volition, he has been advised by two prominent attorneys, Ben Meiselas and Mark Geragos, and well-known agent Jeff Nalley throughout this process. This trio has advised Kaepernick for years and helped him obtain a multi-million-dollar collusion settlement from the NFL back in February.

There Were 2 Teams Reported to Have “Serious Interest” in Signing Kaepernick

Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman reported that two teams had “serious interest” in signing Kaepernick. The report appears to contrast the pessimism that Nalley had after the workout.

“One NFC West executive believes there are ‘at least two teams seriously interested’ in signing Colin Kaepernick, and this workout is a “trial balloon” to see how the public reacts to Kap re-entering in the league, per @mikefreemanNFL,” Bleacher Report tweeted.

Kaepernick’s salary when he was last in the NFL in 2016 was $11.9 million, per Spotrac. The quarterback earned more than $43 million over his NFL career.