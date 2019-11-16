College Football Betting Lines: Georgia-Auburn Headline Week 12 Odds

It looks as if No. 1 LSU will win the SEC West Division after an upset at Alabama last Saturday, and the East Division can be clinched this Saturday when No. 5 Georgia (rankings from AP Top 25) visits No. 13 Auburn at 3:30 p.m. ET in the Deep South’s oldest rivalry. The Dawgs are 3-point favorites on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and will return to the SEC title game with a victory.

How good has the Georgia defense been this season? That unit has three shutouts for the first time since 1981 and UGA remains the nation’s only FBS team to not allow a rushing touchdown. Auburn won’t be winning the SEC West barring a miracle but could still get to a New Year’s Six bowl by winning out. Georgia has won and covered five of its past six in this series.

No. 2 Ohio State won’t have superstar defensive end Chase Young for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Rutgers. Not that OSU will need Young – a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft – to beat the Scarlet Knights. Young was held out of last week’s destruction of Maryland as well because of an NCAA violation. OSU is a whopping 52-point favorite at sports betting sites, which is the biggest any FBS team has been favored on the road this century. The Buckeyes have won all five in this series by an average of nearly 49 points.

Staying in the Big Ten, unbeaten and No. 7 Minnesota visits No. 23 Iowa at 4 p.m. ET. The Gophers would clinch at least a tie for the Big Ten West Division with a victory and could win it outright with a win and loss by No. 15 Wisconsin at Nebraska. Iowa’s chances to win the West ended last week with a 24-22 loss at the Badgers. The Hawkeyes are -3 this week and are on a four-game winning streak against Minnesota by an average of nine points per game.

Defending national champion and No. 3 Clemson is in the ACC title game for the fifth year in a row, and the Tigers will be heavy favorites to win out and return to the College Football Playoff. Wake Forest had a chance to make this game for potentially the ACC Atlantic title, but the Deacons were upset last week 36-17 at Virginia Tech to fall out of the Top 25 and hand the division to Clemson. Wake is at Clemson at 3:30 p.m. ET with the Tigers as 33-point favorites. The Deacons have lost the past 10 in this series by an average of nearly 27 points per game.

