College Football Betting Lines: Week 13 Odds & Trends

No question that the marquee matchup of Week 13 around college football is from the Big Ten and more specifically the Big Ten East Division as No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 9 Penn State at noon ET. The Buckeyes are 18.5-point favorites on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and are 9-3 ATS in the past 12 meetings in Columbus.

Ohio State is the only Big Ten team without an overall loss and would clinch a spot in the conference championship game yet again with a victory. Penn State is one game back and would represent the East Division against either Minnesota or Wisconsin with a victory on Saturday and then a home win over a terrible Rutgers side to close the regular season.

The No. 11 Golden Gophers suffered their first loss of the season last Saturday at Iowa. They would clinch the Big Ten West with a victory at Northwestern and a loss by No. 14 Wisconsin at home to Purdue. Minnesota is -13.5 at betting sites against the struggling Wildcats, the defending West Division champions. The Gophers are 8-2 ATS in their past 10 at Northwestern and that game kicks off at noon ET. Wisconsin is -24 against the Boilermakers with a 4 p.m. ET kickoff. The road team has covered the past five in that series. If both the Gophers and Badgers win, they set up a winner-take-all game for the West next week.

The only realistic hope the Big 12 has of getting a team into the College Football Playoff is No. 8 Oklahoma, which is going to have to win out, including the conference title game, to have any shot and even that might not be enough. The Sooners knocked off unbeaten Baylor thanks to a huge comeback last Saturday and now host TCU at 8 p.m. ET. OU would clinch a spot in another Big 12 title game with a victory and is an 18-point betting favorite. The Frogs have lost the previous five in this series, coming by an average margin of 14.8 points.

Top-ranked LSU will clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia if the Tigers beat a bad Arkansas team with a 7 p.m. ET kickoff. The Tigers are 43.5-point favorites as the Hogs look to end a 17-game losing streak against SEC foes. That’s believed to be the biggest spread in an SEC game since at least 1980.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.