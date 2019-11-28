College Football Betting Lines: Week 14 Odds & Trends

Looking for a potential huge upset this Saturday on Rivalry Weekend in college football? Consider the Civil War with No. 14 Oregon as a 19-point home favorite on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com against vastly improved Oregon State with a 4 p.m. ET kickoff. Could be a huge trap game for the Ducks as their College Football Playoff hopes vanished with last weekend’s upset loss at Arizona.

However, Oregon can still play in the Rose Bowl if it wins next week’s Pac-12 Championship Game against most likely Utah. Could the Ducks be flat off their loss and looking ahead to that? The Beavers are looking to end an 18-game road losing streak in November games.

The Iron Bowl is one of college football’s best rivalries and Saturday No. 5 Alabama visits No. 16 Auburn with a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Tide coach Nick Saban called Auburn “the best team we’ve played, probably, so far this year” in obviously throwing shade at No. 1 LSU, which won at Alabama a few weeks ago. The Tide can’t play in the SEC title game but still could get a spot in the playoff with an impressive victory Saturday and a bit of help. Alabama is a 3.5-point favorite at sports betting sites and has won its past seven road games by an average of nearly 33 points per game.

The Big 12 title game between Oklahoma and Baylor is set, but No. 21 Oklahoma State could end any chance the No. 7 Sooners have of reaching the playoff with an upset in the 8 p.m. ET Bedlam game in Stillwater. However, Oklahoma is a 13-point favorite and has covered six of its past seven at OSU.

No. 3 Clemson, the defending national champion, appears to have by far the easiest path to the playoff as it is a 27-point favorite on Saturday in a noon ET kickoff at rival South Carolina, and then will be another sizable favorite against either Virginia or Virginia Tech in next week’s ACC title game. The Tigers are 1-5 ATS in their past six trips to South Carolina.

No. 15 Notre Dame of course isn’t in a conference so the Irish’s regular season ends Saturday in a 4 p.m. ET kickoff at Stanford. A win could get Coach Brian Kelly’s team into a New Year’s Six bowl. This is the bowl game for the Cardinal as they have hugely underachieved this year at 4-7. The Irish are -16.5 and 8-3 ATS in their past 11 at Stanford.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.