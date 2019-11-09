College Football Betting Lines: Week 11 Odds & Trends

An argument can be made that Week 10 was the weakest of this college football season because powerhouse programs like LSU, Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State and Oklahoma were all on the bye week ahead of the stretch run of the regular season.

The good news is that Week 11 largely makes up for last week, headlined by the game of the year between No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Alabama at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Tide are 6-point favorites on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com even though star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a game-time decision off an ankle injury – most believe he plays.

For our purposes, we are going to call this a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup because that’s where the schools are in the Associated Press Top 25. However, the first College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday and Ohio State was No. 1 with LSU second and Alabama third. Nowadays, it’s fairly common for the two top-ranked teams to play in the national championship game. That has been the case since the creation of the College Football Playoff and before that the Bowl Championship Series.

However, there hasn’t been a regular-season 1 vs. 2 AP Top 25 game since November 2011 when No. 1 LSU won at No. 2 Alabama 9-6 in overtime. The two would play again in that season’s BCS title game and the No. 2 Tide beat the No. 1 Tigers 21-0. Commissioners of other conferences were not happy two SEC teams played in a rematch for the title so that led the eventual creation of the College Football Playoff. The Tide have won the past eight meetings in the LSU series, by an average of 15 points.

Also in the SEC, No. 6 Georgia looks to avoid a bit of a letdown game when the Dawgs host unranked Missouri at 7 p.m. ET. UGA took control of the SEC East Division with a huge win over then-No. 6 Florida last Saturday in Jacksonville, but a loss here would open it back up. Missouri isn’t out of the East race and has the advantage of coming off a bye. The Dawgs are -17 at sports betting sites, but Mizzou has covered four straight in the series.

No. 9 Oklahoma takes the field for the first time since the Sooners were shocked at unranked Kansas State 48-41 on October 26. That didn’t end OU’s chances at reaching the Big 12 title game or the College Football Playoff, but it definitely damaged the latter. Oklahoma hosts Iowa State at 8 p.m. ET and the last time the Cyclones visited Norman in 2017 they won 38-31 as 31-point underdogs to end an 18-game losing streak in the series. This time, OU is a 14-point favorite but 1-3 ATS in its past four overall.

