College Football Conference Championship Schedule 2019: Teams & Dates

The college football regular season is coming to a close as the conference championship week officially begins on Friday, December 6. The Pac-12 title game will be the first of many conference championship games, but the majority of matchups will take place on Saturday, December 7.

Many of the matchups have been locked in, but we will continue to update this page as teams secure their spot in title games. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC all have their matchups set in place. LSU will take on Georgia in a game with massive College Football Playoff implications. The winner likely secures a spot in the playoff.

Baylor and Oklahoma will get a rematch in the Big 12 Championship. Despite jumping out to an early lead, Baylor allowed Oklahoma to mount a furious comeback to hand the Bears their only loss this season.

Virginia punched their ticket to the ACC title game with a win over rival Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Cup. Virginia will take on Clemson as the Tigers eye a potential return trip to the College Football Playoff.

Utah is the favorite to battle Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship, but USC still has a chance heading into Week 14 of the college football season. The Utes help their odds of making the playoff if they defeat Colorado and Oregon on their way to winning a conference title. The committee is in for an interesting decision as it potentially compares Utah to either Alabama, Georgia or LSU depending on how the rest of the season plays out.

Memphis, Cincinnati & Boise State Are Battling for a New Year’s Six Bowl

The highest-ranked conference champion of the Group of Five will play in a New Year’s Six bowl game. Memphis, Cincinnati and Boise State are all battling for one spot.

Memphis would be the favorite to land a bid in what will likely be the Cotton Bowl. However, they will play Cincinnati for the second straight week and a Bearcats win would provide a chaotic picture for the committee. This likely means the committee will choose between Cincinnati and Boise State, assuming the Broncos can win the Mountain West.

Here is a look at the college football conference schedule, per FBS Schedules. We will continue to update this table as more matchups are confirmed.

College Football Conference Championship Schedule 2019